Man United Transfer News: Eriksen Getting Furhter Away From Old Trafford

Manchester United are still without a single player signed this summer. The transfer window has not started yet, that is going to officially happen in 10 days, but nevertheless, the biggest clubs usually try to finish their business early. That is what Liverpool have done with Darwin Nunez, but United are far from such a situation. Here is everything you need to know about the latest transfer talk surrounding Man United.

Eriksen Does Not Prefer Man United Move?

Interesting news have come out from the British media last week, claiming that Manchester United have approached Christian Eriksen in a bid to try and lure him to sign for them now that he is a free agent. Christian Eriksen finished his six-month spell at Brentford following return to football, after last summer’s near-death experience he endured while playing for Denmark at the European Championships. But despite United’s interest and direct contact, it seems that the former Ajax playmaker is not really that interested in signing for Man United.

In fact, the media are reporting that Eriksen could be closer to signing for Tottenham Hotspur or Brentford, rather than United. Some, such as The Times, claim Spurs have actually distanced themselves from such a move, but the reports are still claiming Eriksen is unsure about the Devils. Reportedly, Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank has met with Eriksen for dinner in Denmark last week, where he tried to convince the player it was for his best to stay with the Bees.

United Doing Their Best To Get Antony

Manchester United have already been linked with a move for Antony from Ajax. The winger is one of the players Erik ten Hag reportedly wants at Old Trafford this summer and Ajax will have to now find a way to keep the player in Amsterdam. In fact, The Sun are reporting Man United officials are in Amsterdam this Tuesday, trying to complete a deal for the Brazil international.

However, things will be far from that simple. The Sun claim United will want to complete the deal at 40 million pounds, but considering Ajax’s situation and United’s increasing lost time without a new signing, the price tag will be a higher one. We will see if any of these moves materialise, but Ajax will not just roll over here.

Henderson Approaching Loan Move

Last week came out the first reports about Dean Henderson potentially leaving Man United on loan to Nottingam Forest. That such a move is becoming more and more realistic, Fabrizio Romano is confirming. The reliable transfer news journalist claims Henderson has already agreed personal terms with Forest over a loan move. Apparently, Henderson is eager to make a move and find himself a team where he would get regular playing time in the Premier League. Now, there remains only for two clubs to strike a deal about the details of the move. Forest might want to include an option to buy clause, in case Henderson shines at the City Ground.