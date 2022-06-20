Man United 2021-22 Season Ending Player Review: Jesse Lingard

Embed from Getty Images

Next up in our series of Manchester United 2021-22 season ending player reviews is Jesse Lingard. The attacking midfielder had a season to forget, as it was filled with lost opportunities, unhappiness and public messages from the club stating he wanted to move on. Now he will be moving on, but it seems everything surrounding Jesse Lingard could have been taken care of in a much better way.

Appearances across all competitions

This was far from the season Jesse Lingard wanted to have. When you draw the line after the entire campaign, Lingard has made 22 appearances in four different competitions, but those numbers do not even get the half of the story. In total, Lingard has spent mere 550 minutes on the pitch in those 22 appearances, clearly showing just how far he was from becoming a regular or even a regular substitute coming on in the second half of matches. But even that could be further expanded on, as the Englishman was eager to make a move in January, similarly to how he did during the 2020-21 season. When he realised he would not be getting any playing time, Lingard wanted a move out on loan and there were interested clubs, especially West Ham who already profited from his loan move in 2021. But Man United and Ralf Rangnick decided against it. The club was adamant that Lingard had to stay, even though other players in his positions were also there and not getting enough minutes – such as Juan Mata. Instead, Lingard remained at Old Trafford and did not get anywhere near the playing time he would have got at a different Premier League club.

Did he perform above or below the expectations?

Neither. In fact, his two goals and one assist this season came as a positive in a very negative situation. Lingard’s off the pitch comments and clear unhappiness with the situation were somewhat logical, even though it felt like talking publicly against the club. Some of those things could be held against him, but overall, Lingard was unable to get a better solution for his career due to club’s rigidity and unwillingness to let him go. Lingard’s chances of reaching the World Cup could have been greater if he had left despite him having just six months until the end of the contract. Now that time is up and everyone was at a loss – Man United, Lingard and possibly another club who could have snatched him.

Will he be a part of Manchester United during the 2022-23 season?

No, Jesse Lingard is leaving the club as his contract is expiring on 30 June. Lingard will be playing at a different club and it is almost certain that club will be from the Premier League. The likes of West Ham and Leicester City could be interested in his services, although it feels like that Hammers will be in pole position to sign him, due to Lingard’s time in London last year. He impressed at West Ham and David Moyes would love to have him back in his squad.