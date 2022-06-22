Man United Transfer News: How Much For Martial and Williams?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are on holidays following the recent campaign, but the club officials are expected to be working in full swing, trying to bring in new faces to Erik ten Hag’s team. But so far, we have not seen any evidence of that work, since the Red Devils still feel far away from landing some of their reported targets. But while we are waiting to see when will United finally be ready to sign a player or two, there are more and more of the first team players who are being linked with moves away from Man United. Some have already left the club, as Nemanja Matic left to Roma and Paul Pogba is set to leave on a free transfer as well. But two more players are now in the conversation of changing the club, as the media are reporting about Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial.

Williams Could Go For £10m

Brandon Williams was one of the players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was eager to test in Man United’s first team during the 2020-21 season, but the following campaign proved to be a much harder one. Similarly to Dean Henderson, Williams realised he will not be getting much playing time, but opposite to the goalkeeper, he left the club on a season-long loan. Now, after a year spent on loan at Norwich, where he often impressed despite the Cannaries finishing last in the Premier League, he is ready for new challenges.

According to reports in the media, Manchester United are willing to sell Williams and a transfer fee of around 10 million pounds could be enough to land the England U21 international. Williams, reportedly, wants regular first team football, after making 29 appearances in all competitions at Norwich last season. With Luke Shaw and Alex Telles remaining the obvious choices at left-back, Williams could be leaving Old Trafford. However, no offers have been submitted for the youngster who is versatile enough to play at right-back as well.

Man United To Listen To Offers For Martial

Anthony Martial is another player who could be leaving Old Trafford this summer. He actually already left the club once this year, when he was loaned out to Sevilla in January transfer window. But that six-month spell did not work well for either side. Martial did not fulfil the expectations, Sevilla did not get the best out of him and United got themselves back a player whose confidence and performances are still from where they should be.

Now, The Sun claim Manchester United could be listening to offers for Martial if they were to be in the region of 20 million pounds or more. Martial is currently earning 240.000 pounds per week and has two years left on his contract, which is a big problem for the Devils. Martial would need to take a pay cut if he is to leave Manchester, since there will be no clubs offering him that much money. Whether United can get 20 million pounds for a once highly promising teenager, it remains to be seen.