Man United 2021-22 Season Ending Player Review: Marcus Rashford

Manchester United had a pretty bad season this past year and there are numerous players who were far from where the fans expected them to be in terms of performances. One of them is Marcus Rashford and here we are looking into his campaign in more detail.

Appearances across all competitions

Marcus Rashford was one of the more prominent players in Man United’s attacking line, although this season had seen him play less than usual. Rashford made 32 appearances across three competitions. He played 25 times in the league, scoring four and assisting two, but he managed to clock in just 1233 minutes. In the Champions League, he scored one goal in five appearances, while he also added two FA Cup matches.

His season did not start well as he missed first seven Premier League matches due to shoulder injury. Last summer, Rashford decided to have a surgery and get rid off a problem that was troubling him for a while and his recuperation was a slow process which was expected. But once he was on the pitch, he seemed far off the exciting player he used to be a few seasons back, never really clicking in this dysfunctional side.

Did he perform above or below the expectations?

His start of the season was promising. Rashford returned against Leicester and scored a goal in a 2-4 loss, before scoring again against Spurs two weeks later, in a 3-0 win. But by the time he got in the regular playing time, things were already falling apart at United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaving in November, following a terrible 1-4 loss to Watford.

Rashford’s season was below the expectations. Although that could be said of most of the Man United team, the 24-year-old now seems so far from that promising boy he was when he appeared on the big stage. Rashford’s attacking output was just not there. He is still having troubles creating for others, something that he will have to learn to do if he is to play in a team alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The number of chances he was getting in was not great and he even overperformed his numbers with four goals. Where he was good was in progressive passes he received and the ball touches in the attacking penalty area. This all shows he did get decent amount of attacks going through him and ball possession, but what he did with it afterwards was far from what United needed and expected.

Will he be a part of Manchester United during the 2022-23 season?

Yes, Marcus Rashford will be part of the Manchester United squad in the 2022-23 season. There were some minor reports suggesting United might be ready to offload him, but the Englishman will be staying at his boyhood club. Not only because he has another year on his contract, with the club option for another year, but also because Erik ten Hag is the type of coach who could get the best out of Rashford, with good coaching and clear role in a slick system. Those were the things United badly missed in the last couple of seasons and hopefully the best of Rashford is only about to come.