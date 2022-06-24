Man United Transfer News: Henderson Leaves On Loan, What About Pereira?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are one week away from 1 July, when the summer transfer window will officially start, but so far, no real business has been made in terms of arrivals. The players are leaving Manchester, with the likes of Nemanja Matic going to Roma or Paul Pogba signing for Juventus. Erik ten Hag’s arrival was supposed to make the club hurry up with their signings, in order to create a functional squad as soon as possible, so the staff are ready to work with them throughout the summer.

But the situation is far from ideal right now. None of the new players have arrived and Man United fans are becoming increasingly anxious. So far, this feels like yet another summer Man United will spend without doing any substantial work of improving the overall quality of the squad. While that is the case, Man United are starting to do some more business in terms of players leaving the club. Here are the latest news in that regard.

Henderson Loaned To Nottingham Forest

As we recently wrote, Dean Henderson was Nottingham Forest’s target for a goalkeeper to sign on loan. Henderson had experience with Sheffield United when they managed to finally return to Premier League football and the Englishman did a great job. Now Forest are obviously looking for a similar season from Henderson, once they managed to return to the top-flight. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been struck and Henderson will be on loan at City Ground until JUne 2023.

An important point of the contract is that there is no option to buy the goalkeeper. In previous reports, there were mentions of 20 million euros in an option to buy clause, but without that clause now, it seems United are still not giving up on Henderson. The Englishman had his chances at Old Trafford, especially during the 2020-21 when David de Gea was heavily unsettled, but nothing came of it. The Spaniard proved he deserves to be the number one choice, while Henderson will have to go to Nottingham Forest in search of some regular playing time.

Pereira To Be Sold Or Not?

On the other hand, Andreas Pereira’s situation has not been as simple as Henderson’s. The goalkeeper had a club interested in him and United loaned him out, simple as that. But the Brazilian midfielder has already spent some time on loan at Flamengo and the legendary club are trying to buy him now. And that is where problems have occured.

Flamengo and United cannot strike a deal as the Red Devils want 10 million euros for Pereira. But Flamengo cannot offer that much. Reports from Brazil are reporting Flamengo are preparing a proposal of five million euros for 50 per cent of Andreas Pereira’s economic rights. United are still expecting a total of 10 million euros and are reportedly annoyed by Flamengo after a verbal agreement in January, then retreating from negotiations. It seems as if this story is far from over at this point.