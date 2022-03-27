Will Manchester United Go For Luis Enrique?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are in a long process of finding their new manager. Ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the post, it quickly became clear the situation in the spring could look something like this. They brought in an interim manager just to finish off the current campaign, before they sign a new manager who will get to work with the squad right from the start of the summer and properly prepare for the new season.

Four names have been mentioned so far. Erik ten Hag is many fans’ favourite, and he seems to be in a strong position within the club hierarchy, as the Dutch coach has already had his interview with Man United officials. There is Mauriico Pochettino, the perennial candidate for this position, someone who has often been linked with United, especially during his latter years at Tottenham Hotspur. But now there are two Spaniards in the running as well.

One of them is Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla head coach and former Real Madrid head coach and Spain national team coach. But the other one is even more intriguing – Luis Enrique. He is the current Spain national team coach and someone the club are closely monitoring and thinking about being the right man to bring the club forward and make the necessary improvements in the squad. But will Man United really properly go after him?

Why Man United Are Interested In Luis Enrique?

There are several reasons why a club of United’s stature would want to sign Luis Enrique. Former Barcelona head coach is the last man to win the Champions League with the Catalan club, back in 2015, when his team dazzled Europe with their mesmerising football. It was Luis Enrique’s Barcelona with Messi, Suarez and Neymar up front that won the trophy, with Iniesta, Rakitic and Xavi behind the front three. He knows how to work with the very best players in the world and get them in a proper system that will make things work. While you might think that is not too big of an issue with players such as Barca had back then, then just look at their record since and even in a couple of seasons beforehand. It is far from an easy task.

The second thing great about Luis Enrique is that he has a clear playing style of his teams, dominating possession as much as possible and being the proactive side. This is something most of the top European clubs are trying to do, in this or that way, and United are far away from implementing such football. And if they are to go forward, they will have to.

What Could Be The Problem?

The problem with Luis Enrique is clear right from the off – he is still the head coach of Spain’s national team. In any other year, that would not have been too great of a problem, but in 2022, the World Cup is to be held in November and December. And that complicates things for all sides. Will United want to have a manager who will still be working with a national team for the first half of the season, and how would the logistics look like when he would be supposed to go to Spain for an international break and, even worse, for the World Cup preparations and the tournament itself. It seems like a really tough puzzle to solve…