How Man United Players Fared During March International Break – Part 1

Manchester United players are on the international break throughout this week and in the recent days, they have been in action for their national sides. Some of the players have been playing in friendlies, some in important qualifiers and some have just qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. This is just the end of the first half of the March internationals, which means we will be watching Man United players feature in more matches early next week. But until that happens, let’s have a look at how our players did so far for their national sides.

Portugal – Man United Trio Starts In Important Victory

While Italy were shocked against North Macedonia and lost their chance of reaching the World Cup, Manchester United-powered Portugal did not let something like that happen. Portugal defeated Turkey 3-1 at home to progress to the play-offs final against North Macedonia on Tuesday. All of Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo started the match, but only the latter one finished it. None of the three United players particularly impressed, especially Ronaldo, who was often cut off and failed to get into chances, as Otavio, Diogo Jota and Matheus Nunes scored goals.

Sweden – Lindelof Captains All The Way To Final

Sweden had a lot of troubles against Czech Republic, but they also managed to reach the play-off final. The Swedes won 1-0 after extra-time, thanks to a Quaison goal, while Victor Lindelof captained the team in defence throughout. Czechs did not have too many chances against him and now Lindelof will be hoping of repeating such a win against Poland, in the play-off final on Tuesday night. That match will decide which team goes to the World Cup. Anthony Elanga, meanwhile, made his debut for his national team.

Brazil – Fred Starts In A Big Win

Brazil were the first South American team to qualify for World Cup, but despite that, they did not get lazy. They smashed Chile 4-0 at home, as Fred started in midfield alongside Real Madrid’s Casemiro. Fred played for 82 minutes, while Alex Telles remained on the bench, watching Neymar, Vinicius, Coutinho and Richarlison score.

Uruguay – Cavani Qualifies For World Cup

Edinson Cavani is going to the World Cup! Uruguay defeated Peru 1-0 which, alongside Chile’s loss to Brazil, was enough for both Uruguay and Ecuador to reach the finals in Qatar. Cavani played for the final 25 minutes of the match and now he could be featuring at the World Cup. Although, by then he will not be the Man United striker anymore…

France Vs Ivory Coast – Three Man United Players On The Pitch

This friendly was interesting as Man United had players in the starting lineups of both sides. Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba started for France, while Eric Bailly featured for Ivory Coast. France won thanks to goals from Giroud and Tchouameni, with the latter one being mentioned as a potential Man United target. Pogba played for 89 minutes, Varane was subbed off before the hour mark, while Bailly was replaced after 68 minutes of play.

England – Luke Shaw Scores

And last but not the least – England defeated Switzerland 2-1, thanks to a goal from Luke Shaw! Man United left-back played as left wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation, scoring the equaliser in the stoppage time of the first half. Harry Kane later won the match from the penalty spot, while Harry Maguire did not get to play this time around.