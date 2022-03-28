Manchester United Want Harry Kane This Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are preparing for a summer of big action that could change the club’s course for years to come. While that has been expected to happen pretty much every year in recent memory, this time things really do seem different. That is because Man United are set to bring in a long-term managerial solution. Last season, the club continued with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even though there were many suspicions whether the Norwegian can really get the club going forward, after properly stabilising it following Jose Mourinho’s departure. But this time, the club know they will be starting a new campaign with a new manager and things need to be put in place in order to make the structure ready for the club to improve.

Man United have already made it clear they would be interested in the likes of Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, but now more interesting news are there for Man United fans. The club officials want to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, regardless of who is in charge of the squad! The Red Devils are ready to make a transfer that could show their intent this summer and Kane could be the man to do that.

Why Kane And Why Striker?

Well, this is not a new story. Man United were interested in Harry Kane last summer, but now The Athletic are bringing the details of what the club needs and thinks is necessary. United’s forward line needs serious improvement. Edinson Cavani is 35 and he will be leaving the club in the summer, after his two-year spell ends. The Uruguayan’s first season was good, but this second one was filled with injuries and inconsistencies. Then, there is the Mason Greenwood case, as the youngster is suspended until further notice, due to police investigations. Marcus Rashford is far from the player he was promising to be when he was brought onto the scene and Anthony Martial is not doing great on loan at Sevilla either. And then there is Cristiano Ronaldo who is 37 and while he can still be a great spark and do amazing things on the pitch, he is not the best solution for a team that wants to grow and go forward in the long-term. Enter – Harry Kane.

What Is The Situation With Kane?

Man United were interested in Kane last summer, too. The player himself wanted to leave Spurs and challenge for trophies, but the club did not want to let him do that just yet. Also, with United signing Sancho for a hefty transfer fee, it became clear United will not be able to pursue Kane, as his transfer would have to be astronomical as well. It is why many were perplexed with United’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo. Sure, commercially that was a great move, but in footballing terms, it was more of the same – a nostalgic move that will make the fans think of the old days. Ronaldo has done some amazing things since returning, but overall, this move only complicated United’s long-term plans. Now, with Harry Kane, they could get a striker for building the team around and quickly. Kane’s contract ends in the summer of 2024 and he will be turning 29 this summer. This could be a move just in time to get all the best years out of the prolific English striker.