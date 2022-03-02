Three Names Mentioned For Manchester United Manager Job

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly approaching the finish of another season. There is still plenty of football to be played and plenty to be decided. The Red Devils are in the middle of a fight for the top four finish and Champions League qualification, but also in the Champions League round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Both competitions could yield some good results between now and end of May, but one thing United have been lacking for many years now is looking into the future.

The question of who will be the next Man United boss is an important one and it should not be thought of something that we should yet to start think about. That is especially the case for everyone at Man United, most notably the owners and decision makers. So, who will be the new Man United manager come start of the next Premier Leagua campaign?

Three names were mentioned in recent days, as it becomes more and more obvious Ralf Rangnick will not stay in the job after this campaign. The German coach has managed to slightly improve this side, especially to lose matches than before, but that is still far from enough. That is why the summer of 2022 will be crucial – the club need to overhaul the squad, but also to get it right with the next managerial appointment.

Erik Ten Hag Interested To Come

Media reports in recent days are suggesting Erik ten Hag is preparing himself for a potential move to Manchester United. Ajax head coach has reportedly taken English lessons as he gears up for talks with United. According to Daily Mail, he wants to ensure his English is fluent if he makes the move to United. It seems Ten Hag is ready to leave the Netherlands and if United come calling, he would definitely be interested in taking over. His sides are known for playing a typical Dutch style of football, with a 4-3-3 system, sometimes without a proper number nine up front. His Ajax side, especially this season, have been phenomenal and beautiful to watch.

Pochettino Still In The Mix

Mauricio Pochettino is still one of the potential managers for Man United, but it seems the situation at PSG could be important in this potential move. United still rate former Spurs boss and he is someone that would accustom to England seamlessly. Still, it will be interesting what could happen here if PSG have a really good Champions League campaign and reach the final or even win it.

Sir Alex Prefers Ancelotti As Backup?

Another name mentioned here is actually not for the long term. Man United are exploring the possibility of signing Carlo Ancelotti and it was reported Sir Alex Ferguson would like that to happen. But this move would pose more questions – the first one would be whether Ancelotti would actually leave Real Madrid this summer; and whether Man United signing Ancelotti would bring some much needed change or would he just try to get the most out of the squad he has on disposal, without a proper rebuild? It seems that Ancelotti is quite an unlikely option right now.