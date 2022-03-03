Manchester United Interested In Barcelona Defender?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly getting ready for the big Sunday clash, when they will be facing Manchester City in the Manchester Derby. But until that happens, there have been plenty of rumours regarding the club and the future moves they could make. We wrote yesterday about the latest stories mentioned about coaches reportedly on Man United’s radar for the managerial role starting from next season.

But now another interesting story has emerged. Manchester United are reportedly interested in Ronald Araujo, Barcelona defender who has caught the eye of many scouts around Europe, but also that of Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona head coach who realises how important he is for this team.

According to some reports from Spain, from less reputable media, Man United are interested in the 22-year-old centre-back from Uruguay and are even ready to offer him a big contract in order to lure him from Camp Nou. Barcelona want to give him a new deal, as the current one runs out in the summer of 2023, and are ready to pay him 4 million euros per year. According the same reports, Man United could be offering him much more than that, but that is not what is important now.

Let’s learn more about Ronald Araujo.

Ronald Araujo Is Crucial For The New Barcelona

Barca are currently undergoing a transition and a huge rebuild, following the departure of Lionel Messi and other players, but also following the huge financial troubles the club have found themselves in. But during this period, Ronald Araujo has shined and proved to be influential in this Barca team. His progress during the last season was immense and his arrival from Uruguay’s Boston River in 2018 for mere 4.7 million euros looks like more than a bargain right now.

He is their starting centre-back throughout this season and Araujo has even contributed with three goals in the league. He is a physically very strong player, his style of play is brave and is decent enough on the ball. Truth to be told, Araujo’s passing from the back line is not his greatest strength, but he has improved in that regard since Xavi’s arrival, something that was expected. He can also play some good long balls and his defensive qualities have been very valuable to this vulnerable Barca side. But will Man United actually be able to sign him?

Can Man United Sign Araujo?

That is the big question and right now it seems United will not be able to do it. Man United are reportedly preparing for signing another centre-back this summer, after they snapped up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. But it looks they might have to look elsewhere. Barca are keen to keep Araujo and are ready to drastically improve his contract, before he enters the final 12 months of his current deal. With Xavi as his head coach, Araujo will definitely want to learn more from him and to fight for La Liga titles in years to come. Maybe Man United should give more thoughts to Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, as the Frenchman has also been phenomenal this season, but is a more realistic target for the Devils.