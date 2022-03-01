What Awaits Manchester United In March 2022?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for a new month of challenges. After a February with a lot of games, there will be less obligations for Ralf Rangnick’s side during March 2022. February brought a lot of winnable games for United, but many of them were drawn and the opportunities were squandered for the Red Devils to have more points in the Premier League or to even continue their competition in the FA Cup. But now March is upon us and there will be just four matches for the Red Devils to play. However, those four matches will all be far more challenging than some of the games from last month. Now will be the time to see what this United side can do.

The Manchester Derby To Start With

First and foremost, Man United’s first match this month will be the Manchester Derby against Manchester City. The match is set to be played on Sunday 6 March, at the Etihad Stadium. The Devils will face Pep Guardiola’s side, the league leaders who recently finally lost a football match. It happened when Tottenham Hotspur defeated them 3-2 at the Etihad, to the surpirse of many. Prior to that, they have not lost since 7 December against Leipzig in the Champions League, with only one draw against Southampton since. That is how good they have been this season and United will have a tough job to stop them. In the first meeting at Old Trafford this season, City won 2-0.

Spurs Are Coming To Old Trafford

When United lost 5-0 to Liverpool last season, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was in luck to stay in charge and that his next game was against Spurs. Because it was against Tottenham that Man United have won comfortably 3-0, easing some of the pressure off of Norwegian’s back. In the end, that did not help Solskjaer that much, but it showed United how they can beat Spurs. It will be important to know, as United will host Tottenham at Old Trafford on 12 March. It will be another tough Premier League match in which Rangnick’s side will be tested against a team that is still fighting for the top four and which could overtake the Devils.

Man United Play For Champions League Quarterfinals

And then there is the Champions League. Man United did well to get a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Spain, but on 15 March, they will be tested against them again, this time in Manchester. It will be a chance for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to upset the champions of Spain and make it to final eight in the Europe’s prime competition. That would be a great achievement for a side which has had so many struggles this season. But it will be far from easy, with Diego Simeone’s side knowing how to play in the knockout stages.

Facing Liverpool After 0-5

And then, to round off this hellish month for Man United, the team will have to visit Anfield and face Liverpool. And we all know what that means – facing the team’s demons after that 0-5 loss against Jurgen Klopp’s side at Old Trafford. That humilliation is far from forgotten and hopefully this time things will be very different. But Liverpool are in great form, they are also getting closer to Man City in the title race and United will be facing a big challenge in their final match this month, on 20 March.