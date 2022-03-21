Manchester United Players Get Unexpected International Call-Ups

Embed from Getty Images

It is Monday and the international break has officially begun. This break has started for Manchester United players right after that Atletico Madrid Champions League loss last week, since their Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed due to the rivals’ game against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. But nevertheless, it is time for us to check out the Man United who will be on the international break this March, as there have been some interesting news in this regard.

A total of 18 Man United players were called-up for the March games, but rather than just simply list all of them, we will pay more attention to those interesting call-ups that not many have expected to happen. Here are the most interesting news about Man United players going on international duty.

Garnacho Gets Argentina Call

Surely the most intriguing and unexpected call-up was the one Alejandro Garnacho got last week. The youngster has never played at senior level, but he was included in Argentina’s squad for the March World Cup qualifiers. This was helped by the fact that the Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has called up a total of 33 players for the games against Venezuela and Ecuador. These games will not be too important for Argentina, who have already qualified for the World Cup. It is also why Scaloni wants to see some new players in his team and Man United’s youngster Garnacho will be getting in the dressing room with Lionel Messi and the likes. Alejandro Garnacho is still just 17, being born on 1 July 2004 in Madrid. Argentina probably wanted to be sure Garnacho would not be able to choose to play for Spain, due to his birthplace.

Zidane Iqbal To Represent Iraq Again

Iraq do not have great chances of reaching the Asian play-off in the World Cup qualifiers in these final two games, but they will try to reach it nevertheless, with Zidane Iqbal in their team. The Manchester born central midfielder was one of the players who surprisingly got the chance to play in the Champions League against Young Boys in late 2021, but Man United U23s’ regular will now have the cahnce to play in his second and third game for Iraq, as they take on United Arab Emirates and Syria.

Mejbri To Fight For A World Cup Spot

Hannibal Mejbri has been called up for the national team of Tunisia. The 19-year-old already has 11 caps for his national team and it is not a surprise to see him once again part of that setup. However, it will be very interesting to see how much Hannibal will be able to help Tunisia, as they are to face Mali on 24 and 29 March in the African play-off for a direct spot at the World Cup. Ten teams are left in the African play-offs and five winners will be going to Qatar later this year. Let’s see if Mejbri and Tunisia can make it.

No De Gea For Spain

One of the more interesting news is that David de Gea has not been called-up for Spain’s friendly matches against Albania and Iceland. This was a surprise as Luis Enrique decided to give advantage to Raya and Sanchez, alongside Unai Simon, who has been Spain’s number one goalkeeper for some time now.