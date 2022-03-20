Man United Transfer News: Devils Still In Race For Chelsea Defender?

Embed from Getty Images

This was the day Manchester United were supposed to play their big Premier League clash against Liverpool, but that match has been postponed for a while now, since their opposition is still playing in the FA Cup. That is why Man United players got permission to go on a short holiday and rest before the run-in of the campaign. The team is out of the Champions League as well, which means Ralf Rangnick’s side will now have one goal and one goal only – to finish the season among the top four teams and qualify for the Champions League.

But while we are waiting to see whether that will happen, Man United are once again being linked with numerous players ahead of the summer transfer window. Some of those links are more realistic and some others are not, but let’s take a look at what the papers say could be United’s next moves.

Man United Want Rudiger, But Is It Too Late?

According to Patrick Berger, chief reporter of German media outlet Sport1, Manchester United are still in the race for Antonio Rudiger. This is interesting for one clear reason – Rudiger has been linked with Juventus, with Italian media claiming that move is all but done. But here is the current situation.

Antonio Rudiger is in the final months of his contract at Chelsea and with the tough situation at the Stamford Bridge, following the sanctions towards Roman Abramovich, Chelsea cannot sign new contracts with their players, meaning the players will have to run down their contracts set to end in June 2022. This gives space to other clubs and right now, Juventus seem like the club set on signing the German defender, as they are preparing for a big rebuild in the summer. Man United will need to make changes as well and signing Rudiger would be a wise move – first from a financial perspective of not having to pay for a transfer fee, but also from a footballing point of view, considering Rudiger is well versed in the Premier League. Will United really be able to make a late move? It is hard to say…

Sevilla Goalkeeper On United’s Radar

Another interesting report about Man United is that the club are thinking about making a move for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. According to a report from the Mirror, United have been watching Bounou for several months and are understood to have asked to be kept informed about his situation. His release clause is 25 million pounds, but the questions is – why would Man United sign Bounou? This would only make sense if United would be ready to get rid of David de Gea. While there are many pundits claiming he is not fit of such a high stature position as the number one Manchester United goalkeeper, but the club making such move is not something many are expecting to happen. This feels more like a media report without much substance, especially after United decided last summer to keep De Gea, at the point in time when he was looking far more likely to leave Old Trafford than he is looking today.