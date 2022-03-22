Manchester United Players To Play For World Cup Glory

Embed from Getty Images

The international break has started and this March, Manchester United will have 19 players in action, 10 of which will be playing for a place at the FIFA World Cup in late 2022. We are getting towards the most important World Cup qualifying matches, when we will find out ot the crux of the teams which will be going to Qatar. Here is your complete guide.

Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot

Three Manchester United players will be part of a Portugal squad which shockingly lost their top spot in the group stages, finishing behind Serbia following a late conceded goal in Lisbon. Now, Portugal will have to face Turkey on 24 March, in the semifinal of the play-offs. If they beat them, they will face Italy or North Macedonia for a place at the World Cup. That is far from an easy path, but Ronaldo, Fernandes and Dalot will try to overcome it.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof and Anthony Elanga

Sweden is in a similar situation, but they will have different opponents on their way to World Cup. Sweden with Lindelof and Elanga in the squad will face Czech Republic on Thursday and if they beat them, they will progress to the play-off final, where Poland will be waiting, as they did not have to face Russia thanks to the UEFA and FIFA sanctions.

Wales – Dylan Levitt

Another Man United player in European World Cup play-offs will be Dylan Levitt. He was called-up for the Wales national team. Wales will face Austria in their fight for the place in the play-off final. However, if Wales win against Austria, they will not play their final until June, since the other semifinal between Scotland and Ukraine has been postponed due to war in Ukraine.

Uruguay – Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri

Uruguay are currently in fourth place with 22 points and if they remain there after their final two matches, they will qualify directly to the World Cup. Cavani and Pellistri will try to help their team do so in the matches against Peru and Chile.

Tunisia – Hannibal Mejbri

As we mentioned yesterday, Hannibal Mejbri will play for Tunisia in their play-off matches against Mali. The two games will be give us one of the five African teams to qualify for World Cup and Mejbri could be a part of the team he has been playing regularly for in the recent times.

Iraq – Zidane Iqbal

Iraq do not have great chances of reaching Asia’s play-off, but with Zidane Iqbal in the team, they will try to beat UAE and Syria, after a friendly match against Zambia.

England – Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw

Now onto the teams that will not be playing for World Cup glory this March. England with Maguire and Shaw in the squad will play friendlies against Ivory Coast and Switzerland.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

McTominay’s Scotland will wait for their play-off matches, but will face Poland in a friendly match.

France – Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane

France already qualified, so Pogba and Varane will also be playing friendlies, against Ivory Coast and South Africa.

Brazil – Alex Telles and Fred

Brazil also qualified for the World Cup and their matches against Chile and Bolivia will be like friendlies for them.

Ivory Coast – Eric Bailly

As we mentioned above, Bailly’s Ivory Coast will have two big tests against France and England.

Argentina – Alejandro Garnacho

We wrote extensively about Garnacho’s call-up for Argentina yesterday, as his national team already qualified for World Cup. They will face Venezuela and Ecuador this coming week.