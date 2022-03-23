Manchester United Interview Ten Hag For The Managerial Role

Embed from Getty Images

It is getting interesting for Manchester United! The Red Devils are now on the international break, there will be two more weeks without action and the club has now started their final process for finding the new manager for the next season. It quickly became obvious Man United are not going to keep Ralf Rangnick in his role, after he joined in late 2021, but now the potential managers of Man United are being interviewed for the role. The first one of those we have heard about is Erik Ten Hag!

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Man United sources have said that a number of candidates will be interviewed in due corse, but early this week, the club started their talks with the Ajax head coach who has done a brilliant job in the Netherlands.

Apparently, Ten Hag is only one of the four managers currently on the list of candidates, which has been circulating in the media. Alongside him, there are also Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui. This measn that Thomas Tuchel is not being seen as a realistic option right now and it all points to the fact he will not be leaving Chelsea any time soon, despite everything going on with the club. But let’s then focus on Ten Hag.

Ajax Do Not Mind, Will United Sign Him?

Daily Mail have also reported that Ajax have indicated they will not stand in Erik ten Hag’s way and that if he wants to join Man United, they will not make problems for the Red Devils. One of the reasons for that is that the two clubs have a good relationship through Edwin van der Sar and in recent years, there was also the signature of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. Although that did not work out well for United, they certainly hope things would be much different with Ten Hag, who is a highly rated coach of the younger generation. Still, if United were to sign Ten Hag, they would still have to pay a compensation to Ajax in the region of four million pounds.

What Could Ten Hag Bring To United?

Right now, it seems Ten Hag is the favourite ahead of Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui and most things point out to the fact he has the greatest chance of replacing Ralf Rangnick in the summer. But what could he bring to United? That would be a very modern style of football, usually a 4-3-3 system which pays a lot of attention to technical football, but less rigid to that of Louis van Gaal era. This is free-flowing, but still well organised style of play, with plenty of verticality and ball possession, and high pressing as well. None of that came with Rangnick’s arrival, as many have expected, but that was probably mostly due to a squad that is far from able to playing in such manner. That is why it will be imperative for Ten Hag to have a great structure in the club, standing along his side, the way he had at Ajax. Because of not, then things will be much trickier for him at Manchester United.