Man United News: Devils Want Barca Defender & And The Latest On Ten Hag

Manchester United players are currently on the international break and while we are waiting to see which of our players will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this week, there are several important news regarding the club. Reports about potential new manager that will come to replace Ralf Rangnick are in full swing, but they are not the only ones. Man United are also looking into potential transfers for this summer, as the squad will have to be strengthened massively, whether this team finishes in the top four of the Premier League or not.

Man United Interested In Araujo

The media outlets in Spain are reporting that there are several clubs interested in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo this summer. They also claim that one club has been in the best position for a long time and that club is reportedly Manchester United. Apparently, they were one of the first clubs to make a move for him and could go after the 23-year-old Uruguayan centre-back really hard this summer. The main thing here is that Araujo will be entering his final year of the contract with Barcelona, which is currently set to expire in 2023. Considering his massive improvements over the last 18 months, Barcelona would be crazy not to keep him at the Camp Nou, but nevertheless, Man United should definitely try and sign him this summer. This team is in need of another great centre-back, as the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are not at the necessary level and Harry Maguire is also highly doubted.

Ten Hag Looks Close To Old Trafford

Yesterday, we reported about Man United already having the interview with Erik ten Hag for the position of the next manager and as one of the four candidates for that position. However, the way media are reporting about him seems that the Dutchman is all but the chosen one for the role. Sky Sports claim Erik ten Hag’s vision for where United should be impressed the club. There are also claims that Ten Hag would bring in a Dutch coach at Man United who has a bond with the club. Whether this part is true or not is less relevant at this point. What is slowly becoming clear is that Ten Hag seems as the clear favourite for the role of the next Manchester United manager.

Wayne Rooney In The Premier League Hall Of Fame

And last but not the least, Wayne Rooney has been inducted in the Premier League Hall of Fame. Manchester United’s legend and Patrick Vieira have both been introduced as players number nine and ten, as the two inductees for 2022. Rooney has won five Premier League titles at Old Trafford, made 491 appearances, combining 208 goals and 103 assists during his days in Manchester United. His introduction is thoroughly deserved and now the Premier League has announced the names of 25 more candidates for the next class of players. Here are the former Man United players on this shortlist – Andy Cole, Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Edwin van der Sar, Robin van Persie and Nemanja Vidic.