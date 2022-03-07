Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United – Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United hoped of a good result in the Manchester Derby, but their trip to the Etihad did not take long to start taking a negative turn. Manchester City defeated the Red Devils 4-1 in a clash that was all but a proper derby, with the hosts oozing class and quality against a clearly limited side which will have to undergo a big overhaul in the summer, if the trophies are to soon return to Old Trafford.

It all started with Kevin de Bruyne scoring just five minutes into the game. Jadon Sancho managed to equalise, but that last only six minutes, which is how much City needed to get back their lead, again through De Bruyne. It was another poor defensive sequence from United. Midway through the second half, Riyad Mahrez made the most out of De Bruyne’s assist, with the Algerian winger also scoring a brace in the stoppage time, to make it 4-1. Here is what we learned from this match.

City Show Why They Are The Best In The Country

If the first Manchester Derby of the season felt as if City did just about enough to get a comfortable victory, this second one was their show of class and quality, a show of why they are the best team in the country. City were brilliant throughout, creating chances from all sides and angles, with Kevin de Bruyne showcasing what many will describe as the ‘work of the best midfielder in the world’. Whether you agree with that remark or not, the Belgian led a brilliant Pep Guardiola side. City are now six points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the standings and if their performance against United said anything, it was that they are not going to move their foot off the pedal. Their intensity is something we have not seen from Man United for many, many years now.

Fourth Match With Four Or More Goals Conceded

Man United’s defensive inconsistencies are probably one of the rare consistent things in team’s performances. It happened again, with Victor Lindelof having a terrible game, Harry Maguire was nutmegged when De Bruyne scored the first goal and he even got a yellow card for a late challenge. This was already fourth performance in the Premier League this season in which Man United conceded at least four goals, with the others coming against Liverpool, Leicester and Watford. In fact, United have conceded more goals this season than Aston Villa, Brighton, and even 18th-placed Burnley.

Sancho Can Be The Answer

This match showed just why Man United signed Jadon Sancho last summer. The Englishman did not want to celebrate too much his lovely goal, as it came against his former side. But it was a beautiful strike, coming almost out of nothing. This was one of the best and most important goals he scored this season, even though it did not feel that way with the final score. Maybe Sancho can be the answer, to be the player around which Man United will build for the future. Not Cristiano Ronaldo or Paul Pogba.