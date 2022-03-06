CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

It is time for the Manchester Derby and this is Manchester United’s team for it! Ralf Rangnick has chosen a different side, as Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the matchday squad. That is why we will have the chance to see Bruno Fernandes starting as the false nine in the centre-forward role, due to Edinson Cavani’s injury as well. Paul Pogba will take Bruno’s number 10 role, while Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga will be the wingers. The central midfield partnership will be made of Scott McTominay and Fred, while the back four will also look differently. Victor Lindelof starts alongside Harry Maguire, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles flanking them as full-backs. Clearly, David de Gea starts in goal once again.