Manchester United’s Top Four Race Will Be A Tough One

Manchester United lost another Manchester Derby, as they were defeated by City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon. It was a clear 4-1 victory for the hosts, showing Ralf Rangnick’s side just how much better they currently are. It was also the match in which City showed why they are the best team in the country and favourites to retain the title. But what also became even more clear than until now is that Man United are a limited side which will have a huge job in front of them if they are to reach the fourth place and qualify for the Champions League next season.

With United losing to City, other results did not really go to their liking. Arsenal defeated Watford earlier on Sunday, something Man United failed to do in both of their matches against the Hornets. Also, Tottenham thrashed Everton 5-0 on Monday night, not only putting the Toffees at risk of relegation, but also showing United this will be at least a three-way race for the top four finish. So, that is why here is everything you need to know about the top four race.

The Current Situation

Current situation is far from good for Man United. They are in fifth place with 47 points after 28 matches. Arsenal have 48 points, but have played just 25 games and in the worst case scenario, they could create a ten-point gap, if they were to win all three matches in hand. West Ham are sixth, with 45 points, trailing United by two points and as many games played as them. Tottenham might be in seventh place with 45 points as well, but after just 26 games, meaning they will also have the chance to overtake United with a win in one of their two matches left to play.

Who Plays Whom Between Now And The End Of The Season?

If we take West Ham out of the equation as not having realistic chances to keep it up and fight for Champions League football until the end of the campaign, that leaves us with Man United and the two North London clubs. Looking at their respective schedules, it feels as if Spurs might have just about easier schedule than the other two teams. Man United will face both of their rivals for top four, plus Liverpool and Chelsea. Arsenal will also play Liverpool and Chelsea alongside United and Spurs.

Tottenham, however, will not have to play Chelsea, they will have two Brighton matches and will also end the campaign facing Burnley and Norwich. United will have to seriously up their game if they want to finish in top four.

Man United

Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A, postponed), Leicester (H), Everton (A), Norwich (H), Arsenal (A), Brentford (H), Brighton (A), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A).

Arsenal

Leicester (H), Liverpool (H), Aston Villa (A), Crystal Palace (A), Brighton (H), Southampton (A), Manchester United (H), West Ham (A), Leeds (H), Newcastle (A), Everton (H). Left to be scheduled – Chelsea (A) and Tottenham (A).

Tottenham

Manchester United (A), Brighton (A), West Ham (H), Newcastle (H), Aston Villa (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Leicester (H), Liverpool (A), Burnley (H), Norwich (A). Left to be scheduled – Arsenal (H).