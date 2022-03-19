Spain Dropped De Gea – Should Manchester United Do The Same?

Embed from Getty Images

Bad news have arrived for David de Gea. Manchester United goalkeeper has been dropped from the Spain national team for the friendly matches this March, as the national team coach Luis Enrique has decided to opt for three other goalkeepers. Luis Enrique has named a squad for friendlies against Albania and Iceland with Unai Simon, Robert Sancho and David Raya as the three designated goalkeepers. There was no place for De Gea, with the Spain head coach preferring Unai Simon as the more ball-playing goalkeeper, rather than Man United’s shot stopper.

It is well known that Spain love to play their game out from the back and that is one of the main reasons why Luis Enrique has not trusted De Gea since returning to the post. One of his biggest weaknesses is the distribution with his feet and apparently, Luis Enrique has felt this is a perfect time to try out other goalkeepers, with De Gea now looking really uncertain of a potential place at the World Cup in Qatar. But this poses another question – should Manchester United get rid of David de Gea as well?

De Gea Has Many Problems

There is no easy and simple answer to this question, but there are many arguments for and against his case. What many pundits have been talking about in recent years is how De Gea is a microcosm of Manchester United as a whole club. He is a good goalkeeper, with his qualities which have decreased over years and no one is ready to make a final decision whether to keep him for the long term or make a radical change and let him go. Also, De Gea’s style of play also falls into this category. The way Man United are still reflecting back on the old times when they were the dominant club in the country, De Gea is clinging to a style of play which belongs to some older times, at least for the clubs who want to win all the trophies. There are some exceptions with that, as Jan Oblak points out in his case at Atletico Madrid, but all the other big clubs are preferring goalkeepers who can play the ball far better than De Gea, starting attacks out from the back and offering the defenders more solutions in possession. This might seem as if it is not a real problem, but a recent game against Atletico proved how unable De Gea is to offer more with his feet. Add to that that his shot stopping has not been at the level of three or four years ago and that the top European teams are looking past having to put faith in the goalkeeper’s shot stopping.

What Should Man United Do?

Plain and simple getting rid of David de Gea is not something that would work out for Man United. The Spaniard is still a fine goalkeeper in the more older terms, but Man United should probably look to slowly ease him out and try to find a better, long-term solution. With the new manager coming in this summer, that might be the time to bring in a more modern goalkeeper who could truly challenge De Gea and potentially show everyone at the club why it would be wise to transition towards new solutions. Also, the fact De Gea’s wages are absolutely astronomical could also be a factor in the process…