What Awaits Manchester United In April 2022?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are on international break and many of them will be looking to qualify for the World Cup in the next few days. But in a week’s time, the squad will be back together, ahead of new challenges in the Premier League. As that is the only competition Man United are in at this point of the season, all the focus will be on doing the best possible and finishing in top four of the standings. Champions League football is very important for everyone at the club and there will be a great fight with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to finish in that much needed place.

That is why today we will be making a look at everything that awaits Manchester United in April. Yes, there is still a whole week before April comes round, but with United not playing since 15 March, we cannot wait to see the team back on the pitch. Especially now that we know how huge of a month that could be – we are getting closer to the season run-in. Here is what comes next for Man United.

Leicester At Home – First Of Five

Man United’s match against Leicester City will be their first in 18 days, ever since that Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, which already feels like weeks ago. Leicester have had their fair share of problems this season, but they have always been a tough team for United since Brendan Rodgers took over the Foxes. This match is scheduled for 2 April.

Going To Liverpool, Take One

Seven days later, United will be making their first of the two trips to Liverpool this month. They will face Everton at Goodison Park in an early Saturday kick-off, against Frank Lampard’s struggling side. Everton are now in 17th place, just three points above the relegation zone and this season has been a nightmare for them. United could really pile on their miserly, after Everton recently lost 4-0 to Crystal Palace and 5-0 to Tottenham.

Norwich At A Great Time

The match against Norwich could be huge for United if they manage to beat them comfortably and get the three easy points in a tough battle for fourth place. Norwich have lost their previous seven matches in all competitions and are rock-bottom in the Premier League standings. They will face Brighton and Burnley before they make their trip to Old Trafford on 16 April.

Going To Liverpool, Take Two

And then two really tough trips await Man United. First, on 19 April, Manchester United will be facing Liverpool for the first time since that famous humiliation at Old Trafford, when Jurgen Klopp’s side won 5-0. This time at Anfield, any kind of point could be massive in the race for top four.

Direct Clash Against Arsenal In London

And finally, probably the most important match in April is coming on the 23rd. Man United will be going to London to face off with Arsenal, a direct rival and the team currently sitting in fourth place, with four points more than the Devils and a game in hand, too. This will be a must win match for United, although Arsenal will have to face Chelsea just three days before this match.