Manchester City vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester is ready for another derby! Manchester City are hosting Manchester United this Sunday afternoon, as Ralf Rangnick’s side will try to stop the champions and make their run for another title a bit harder. Man United are also trying to get some points necessary for their fight for the top four, as they are entering a tough month of March with four really challenging matches. Pep Guardiola’s side will be favourites after they also won 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first derby this season and here is everything you need to know ahead of another clash.

Team News

Pep Guardiola will be without one important starter for this match. Ruben Dias is unavailable since he has a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of contention for another four to six weeks. Nathan Ake will also sit this one out due to injury, while Zack Stefefn and Cole Palmer are also doubts, but would have never started the match anyway. Good news for City are the returns of Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish.

As for the Red Devils, things are getting better in terms of injuries, as Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominaz could be back in contention for the team. The Uruguayan is getting over his groin issues, while McTominay is expected to recover from illness. Jadon Sancho is the player everyone want to see back in the starting lineup, while it remains unknown whether Harry Maguire will be back in the team or Rangnick will drop him once again.

Form Guide

Manchester City are in amazing form. Despite Liverpool being just six points behind with a game in hand, they have been phenomenal in the last few months. They did lose to Tottenham 3-2 at home couple of weeks ago, but everything before and after that was almost perfect. Since the start of February, City have defeated Fulham 4-1, Brentford 2-0, Norwich 4-0, Sporting 5-0 in the Champions League and then after the Spurs loss, they won 1-0 against Everton and 2-0 against Peterborough in the FA Cup. No wonder they are the favourites to win the title.

Man United, on the other hand, are never in conclusive form. Sometimes it is good but always with a pinch of salt. We could say that there was a slight upturn when they won consecutive matches against Brighton and Leeds, before getting a good 1-1 draw in Madrid against Atletico. But then, all of that was followed by a 0-0 draw against Watford at Old Trafford, bringing further suspicions about this squad. They have not lost a game in 90 minutes since the first match of 2022, but they also could not beat Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Burnley.

Predicted Outcome

Man United lost their first Manchester Derby quite easily last autumn, but now it will be interesting what will Ralf Rangnick get his team up to. We predict a tough 1-1 draw at the Etihad this Sunday, as United could get the title race more interesting and do a favour to Liverpool. City might be favourites, but we know that derbies produce all kinds of results.