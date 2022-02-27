Manchester United 0-0 Watford: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back to their problematic ways. After getting a string of good results, the Red Devils drew 0-0 against Watford on Saturday afternoon, as the Hornets managed to earn a point at Old Trafford despite all the pressures from the hosts.

After a 4-1 thrashing of Man United at Vicarage Road last year, which was the last game of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge, the Devils did improve in the return match against the same opponent, but that was not enough for them to get the three points. Watford earned four points against United this season and here is what we learned from the goalless draw.

Man United Create Enough But Cannot Score

In recent weeks, there were plenty of matches when United either struggled and then managed to somehow win, or were the better team but were undone by their mistakes and easily conceded goals. This time it was slightly different. Man United were creating plenty of chances, especially in the first half, but still could not get past Ben Foster. They had the ball in their possession for two thirds of the time, they made a total of 22 shots, we could say they missed four big chances throughout and that goal never came. Watford did not make United think too much about their defence, but in attack, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes simply could not find the net.

Rangnick Makes Changes

The manager decided to make some changes after the Atletico draw and they were interesting ones. Nemanja Matic started in midfield, as it was expected from Watford to sit deep. Alex Telles and Wan-Bissaka were the full-backs, Harry Maguire was benched, while Paul Pogba started on the left wing. Anthony Elanga also got his start on the right and generally speaking, United did do well in attack. It is only that these changes did not bring the much needed goal. Jadon Sancho maybe would have done better in some first half situations if he was on the pitch and this performance will make everyone at Old Trafford ponder about signing another proper striker. Cristiano Ronaldo can be amazing, but it seems even he is more suited when having a partner up front, the way he had Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

United Fail To Put Pressure On Chelsea

The match against Watford came at the right time for Man United. The Hornets had won just one in the past 14 matches, since the win against Solskjaer’s United and the Devils were looking for their third straight win. But once again they struggled against a team fighting the relegation battle. In fact, this match was a perfect opportunity for United not only to stay in a strong fourth place in the standings, but to also put pressure on Chelsea who are in third. The Blues are to play the League Cup final on Sunday against Liverpool, but had United won, the difference between the two teams would have been a solitary point. Yes, Chelsea have two games in hand, but just the fact United were so close to them could have put more pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s side. Also, let’s not forget Arsenal and Tottenham can still overtake Rangnick’s side if they win their games in hand…