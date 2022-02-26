CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Watford

Manchester United are back in action and with quite an interesting starting eleven. Ralf Rangnick has decided to make some changes in the team, most notably with the return of Nemanja Matic to central midfield, where he will play alongside Fred. Paul Pogba also starts as a sort of a left winger, with Anthony Elanga on the opposite flank. In defence, Alex Telles is the left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the right. Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof make the central defensive partnership, while Bruno Fernandes is the captain just behind the lone striker Cristiano Ronaldo. David de Gea starts in goal as expected.