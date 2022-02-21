Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in form! After struggling for some time, the Red Devils have finally won consecutive games in the Premier League, after a strong performance at Elland Road against Leeds. They defeated Marcelo Bielsa’s side 4-2 in a proper Premier League thriller, with six goals in the pourring rain.

It was a perfect first half performance for Man United, as they had a 2-0 lead before the break. Harry Maguire scored from Luke Shaw’s set-piece cross, while Bruno Fernandes scored in the 50th minute of the first half. But then everything changed in just 70 seconds in the second half, as Rodrigo and Raphinha need that much time to score twice – in 53rd and 54th minute. Fortunately, Man United did not fall apart after such circumstances, with Fred making it 3-2 with 20 minutes to go. Anthony Elanga confirmed the victory in the final minutes of the match.

Sancho’s Form Keeps Going

Man United have managed to win once again and once again, Jadon Sancho proved to be getting into fine form. We have not seen Sancho playing at this level so far since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, with the winger obviously enjoying playing on the left flank. He made two assists on the day, first for Bruno and then for Fred in the second half. He was a constant menace for the hosts and it is not a surprise that things get much better for this team when Sancho is in form and creating plenty of chances for others.

Devils Get Back After Dropping The Lead

After 55 minutes of football, it was yet another deja-vu for all Man United fans. After a strong first half performance and the lead, the team managed to lose the lead way too easily. It happened a couple of times this month that United afterwards could not recuperate, but this time things were different. United’s level did not drop off, they continued pushing and they thoroughly deserved scoring two more goals to get a comfortable victory.

Lingard Surprisingly Gets The Start

Jesse Lingard was the unexpected player in the starting lineup, taking up the right wing position. Rangnick decided to give him a start ahead of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga, but the Englishman was unable to get the most out of it. In fact, he did not contribute much in attack. With just 29 touches of the ball, he managed to lose the ball on nine occasions and not create that much. His crosses did not find anyone and Elanga’s coming on made a big difference on that side of the pitch.

Man United Position Themselves In Race For Top Four

It is amazing what just two wins in a row can get you in the race for top four. Man United are now firmly in fourth place with four points more than their opponents. Sure, they could be overtaken by Arsenal and even Tottenham and Wolves, should all of them win their games in hand they are yet to play. But Man United are back in form and should they keep their string of results as positive as against Leeds, they will be in a really good position to end up in the places which bring Champions League football.