CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

Here is Manchester United’s first Champions League match this year. The Red Devils are facing Atletico in Madrid in the round of 16 first leg match and here is the team Ralf Rangnick has chose. David de Gea is in goal, while Harry Maguire captains the team alongside Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof is a surprising choice at right-back, while Luke Shaw starts in the right. Paul Pogba is again in midfield next to Fred, while the front four are Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. Rashford starts on the right wing and it will be interesting to see if he can actually more impact on that side.