CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leeds

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this Sunday and this is the team which willstart the match against Leeds. Ralf Rangnick has chosen a familiar setup ina 4-2-3-1 formation, with David de Gea in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns in the starting lineup at right-back, with Luke Shaw the opposite side. Harry Maguire captains the team alongside Victor Lindelof. In midfield, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba will form the partnership, behind Bruno Fernandes. On the left wing is Jadon Sancho, with Jesse Lingaed surprisingly starting on the right. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo is the lone striker once again.