Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done really well in the past 10 days, to finally start winning matches and getting points against tough oppositions. Michael Carrick has done a well job in the interim managerial role, but now it is the time for a new beginning, however long it may last. Ralf Rangnick is set to lead Manchester United for the first time since becoming the interim manager, a role in which he will be expected to stay until June 2022.

The German coach has done some really good job over long stretches of time at several German clubs, includin Leipzig, Hoffenheim and others. But this will be a completely different beast, as Man United are by far the biggest club he has managed, and also the fact that this time, he is in a short term role. Let’s see what is there to know ahead of his debut, as Man United are set to face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Team News

Manchester United will be in a similar position in terms of personnel as they were against Arsenal. Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are definitely out through injuries, while this time Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw might be part of the matchday squad. However, they are still major doubts whether they will play. Also, Aaron Wan-Bissaka might get back in the team, after missing out on the Arsenal game due to a hand injury.

Three players will not be available for Crystal Palace. James McArther and Nathan Ferguson have their injuries preventing them to participate, while Joel Ward will not play due to suspension. Apart from that, the visitors should not have any other problems in selecting their team.

Form Guide

Man United are in a much better form than they were before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure. Following losses to Man City 0-2 and Watford 1-4, Carrick’s short role brought improved mood. Man United defeated Villarreal and qualified for the Champions League round of 16 with a game to spare and that result was followed by some good results in the Premier League. Against European champions Chelsea, United managed to steal a point, while they defeated Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday to get closer to the top four and spots leading to Champions League football.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have not been doing that great. They are sitting in 11th place, which is not bad for their standards, with 16 points, as many as 13th-placed Aston Villa. They were on a run of four consecutive draws between late September and late October, before shockingly beating Manchester City in Manchester 2-0. They also defeated Wolves with the same scoreline, but since have struggled – a 3-3 draw at Burnley, 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa and most recently, a 1-0 loss at Leeds United.

Predicted Outcome

With United’s improving form and Palace’s problems in the last two or three games, it is clear where this match could go. Our prediciton is Manchester United will beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Old Trafford, for a safe continuation of good results and solid debut win for Ralf Rangnick.