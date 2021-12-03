Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

What an incredible match this was at Old Trafford. Manchester United have defeated Arsenal 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash, full of twists and turns, earning three massive points to get closer to the Champions League spots.

It all started wrong for Manchester United, when Emile Smith Rowe scored on a virtually open goal, following Fred’s incredible mistake, when he accidentally stepped on David de Gea’s foot, leaving him on the ground following a corner. However, Fred managed to get himself out of the problem, when he assisted Bruno Fernandes for the equaliser just before half-time. And then, it was time for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar first scored early in the second half when Marcus Rashford made the assist, making it 2-1. But when Martin Odegaard equalised just minutes later, it was Cristiano who was the hero once again, scoring from the penalty spot with 20 minutes to go. It turned out that goal was the one that sealed the victory at Old Trafford.

Rangnick Watches Thrilling Game

New interim manager Ralf Rangnick was in the stands during the match against Arsenal, after he arrived in Manchester, but still did not get his work permit. The German had the best possible view to see how things went down on the pitch and he had a thrilling game to see. There was a lot of tempo, possibly reminding him of some Bundesliga matches. Rangnick has definitely seen this job will be a big task for him, especially if he is to try and instill his heavy metal football style. His first match in charge will be on Sunday against Crystal Palace and it will be very interesting to see how he will set up this team.

Ronaldo Scores Goals 800 & 801

What can we say from Cristiano Ronaldo? It seemed that he was angry about being far from winning Ballon d’Or, there have been some posts on social media, but on the pitch, he delivered once again. And in some style. Cristiano Ronaldo was there for Man United when they needed him, scoring twice against Arsenal, to earn the team three points. But what was even crazier in this performance is that those were his goals number 800 and 801 in his professional carrer. He is the first player in the history of football getting to the 800 mark of goals in competitive matches.

Bruno Reminds Of His Old Self

This was a really good game for Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese has not been in his usual form in recent months, so it was a very positive thing to see him not only score against Arsenal, but also do other things well. Fernandes created four chances for his teammates as well, making Arsenal work around him. This was already his 100th match for Man United and it was good to see his usual creativity flowing in his performance.

Carrick Brings Positivity

This was the last match Michael Carrick was in the role of the interim manager and we must say he did lift the spirits around the team. He managed to get a solid 2-0 win in Spain against Villarreal and earn the Champions League round of 16 qualification. He also managed to stop Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, earning a valuable point and now he defeated Arsenal. Three tough games have brought seven points and hopefully this will only strengthen the team’s confidence ahead of the start of new and probably short era under Ralf Rangnick.