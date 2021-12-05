CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United are starting a new era. This is the first starting XI of the Red Devils under Ralf Rangnick, as the German manager is ready to take over until the end of the season. The team is not a too surprising one. Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles make the two full-backs, Harry Maguire captains the team alongside Victor Lindelof and there is the midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay. Bruno Fernandes is in his usual number 10 role behind Cristiano Ronaldo, while Rangnick opted for the young partnership on the wings – Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.