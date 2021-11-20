Watford 4-1 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Incredible results for Manchester United keep on piling this season, but incredible in as negative context as possible. After getting used to saying Liverpool have won 5-0 at Old Trafford last month, we can now also say that Man United have lost 4-1 at the hands of a struggling Watford side.

The encounter at the Vicarage Road was a chance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United to start afresh after an international break, returning to their 4-2-3-1 formation, and hoping that they would be able to get a few good results. However, it all went sideways, as the Hornets destroyed the Red DEvils.

Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr scored in the last 15 minutes of the first half to make it 2-0 for Watford, but it was Sarr who also failed to get past David de Gea from the penalty spot just 11 minutes into the game. Donny van de Beek’s goal was supposed to inject new energy into this team five minutes into the second half, but we only got to ee Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis score in the stoppage time, to make it 4-1. Here is what you need to know after this embarrasing result for Man United.

Solskjaer Will Be Sacked

Many have wondered how was it possible for Solskjaer to stay at the helm of this team after a 5-0 loss to Liverpool, but he did. He also stayed after a 2-0 loss to Manchester City. Now, he will definitely go, as it already became obvious that the club will not be able to tolerate such results anymore. It remains to be officially announced, but there is no denying that the Norwegian simply cannot stay on, as this team regressed after heavy investments during the summer. The blame might not be only on him, but it is the easiest fix right now.

Maguire Horror Continues

When things go south, they seem to go especially south for Harry Maguire. Man United captain had another horrible day at the office, as his defence conceded twice in the first half. But it was in the second half that his two yellow cards in the span of seven minutes that totally killed Man United’s chances of chasing a draw. His goals for England and big celebrations during the international break were criticised by Roy Keane, but this performance will only make his critics louder. He let the team down once again this season.

Van De Beek Performance Does Not Help Solskjaer

It started as a rumour before the game, that Donny van de Beek might finally start for Man United in a competitive match, but that did not happen. Too bad, because his performance in the second half proved that he was much needed in those first 45 minutes. The Dutch midfielder scored United’s only goal, but that was not the only good thing he did. He was United’s best player, he was the one trying to make things happen and he even created two chances for Cristiano Ronaldo. It is hard to look too hard into one performance of his, but Van de Beek’s display only further makes Solskjaer look worse, as he had more than a year to implement a really good, talented midfielder with a unique skillset into this team.