CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Watford

Manchester United are back from international break and it is time for a visit to Vicarage Road. This is the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen for the match against Watford, as he switches the system back to 4-2-3-1. Harry Maguire captains the team once again, alongside Victor Lindelof, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw expectedly starting at full-back positions. It is Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay who start as the midfield duo, with Jadon Sancho on the right flank and Marcus Rashford on the left. Clearly, Cristiano Ronaldo is the sole striker, with Bruno Fernandes just behind him.