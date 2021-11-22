Villarreal vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer! The Norwegian is not the manager of this team anymore, as the Red Devils have made their decision on Sunday morning, following an unacceptable heavy defeat at the hands of Watford. Man United lost 4-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, making it unsustainable for Solskjaer to continue working at the club. The owners and chief executives held their meeting on Saturday, ultimately deciding to part ways with Solskjaer.

Now, without a permanent manager, Man United will be lead by the short-term caretaker Michael Carrick during their Tuesday night Champions League match against Villarreal. The Red Devils are traveling to Spain to face the team they recently defeated in this competition. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this match.

Team News

Villarreal will be without their key striker for Man United’s arrival. Gerard Moreno has a hamstring injury which will keep him out of action, while Serge Aurier is ineligible for Villarreal in the Champions League. Apart from that, Emery will not have too many problems. Etienne Capoue and Arnaut Danjuma have their question marks about their fitness, but they could be ready just in time to play on Tuesday.

Man United’s situation is similar to that ahead of the Watford game. We are certain that the French duo of Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane will not play, due to their injuries. Mason Greenwood will not play either, as he was positive for coronavirus. It remains to be seen whether Edinson Cavani will be ready, but he might sit this one out as well, after his tendon problems. Diogo Dalot could be starting ahead of Luke Shaw at left-back, as England international sufferred suspended concussion against Watford.

Form Guide

If there is one word to describe Villarreal throughout this season, it is ‘inconsistent’. It is incredible that only once throughout the campaign have they managed to win consecutive matches and that happened only recently. It was after their 2-0 win against Young Boys in the Champions League that they managed to beat Getafe 1-0. But in their first match after the international break, Unai Emery’s side drew 1-1 against Celta, which was their seventh draw in just 13th game of the LaLiga season. That is why with just three wins and three losses, Villarreal are sitting in 12th place in the standings, incredible 10 points already behind the fourth spot, which brings Champions League football. The Yellow Submarine will have a tough job this week, since they will host Barcelona on Saturday, just days after facing Man United.

What else new is there to say about Manchester United and their form. After losing third Premier League match in the last four games, Solskjaer departed his managerial role. Man United conceded four against Watford, five against Liverpool and are sitting in eighth place in the league. They are in a good position in the Champions League though and maybe this match will bring more energy out of the players, who have been seriously appalling on Saturday.

Predicted Outcome

With Man United in terrible form, it is tough seeing them get a win here. Cristiano Ronaldo is usually at his very best in the Champions League, but we will predict a 1-1 draw this time. That point might not be too bad for them considering everything that is currently happening, especially when we also know United have struggled in each of their previous four Champions League matches this season.