Manchester United Players On November International Duty, Part 2

Manchester United players and their national sides have been in action over the weekend. Several of our players have had their national teams secure the World Cup qualification, even those Man United players did not feature. Here is what you need to know after an exciting weekend.

France Qualify Without Man United Players

France have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup following their incredible 8-0 win against Kazakhstan. There were no Man United players part of their setup during these November matches, but the French were already on the brink of qualification. Kylian Mbappe led them with four goals, Karim Benzema scored twice, with Rabiot and Griezmann adding the remaining goals, clinching the spot in Qatar. That means we will hopefully watch Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial at the greatest football stage come November 2022.

De Gea’s Spain Qualify For World Cup

It was expected – David de Gea was once again not in goal for Spain. However, he has been in celebratory mood, since Spaniards defeated Sweden 1-0 in Seville to book the place at the World Cup. De Gea and his compatriots will be going to Qatar in hope of upgrading on their great Euro 2020 campaign last summer, when they reached the semifinals and just narrowly lost to Italy.

Sweden Go To The Play-Offs

As the result of that Spain’s win, Sweden are now going to the play-offs, due to be held in March 2022. Victor Lindelof captained Sweden for the full 90 minutes, but was unable to help his team in getting a win over a powerful Spanish side. Sweden will now be one of 12 teams in the play-offs, fighting for just three remaining places in Qatar, showing just how incredibly competitive it is for European sides to qualify.

Portugal Trio Shockingly Lose World Cup Qualification

And in those play-offs will be one completely unexpected team – Portugal! Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have failed to reach the World Cup yet, as they shockingly lost to Serbia 2-1 at their turf in Lisbon, thanks to the 90th minute goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic. Portugal had the lead since the second minute of the game, but ultimately succumbed to a strong Serbian side. Ronaldo failed to do much in this game, Bruno Fernandes came off the bench in the second half, while Dalot did not play. Nemanja Matic must be very happy now, although he has already retired from international football.

Wales Reach The Play-Offs

Wales are another team in the play-offs next March. Dylan Levitt did not feature in this Wales team, but their 5-1 beating of Belarus means they are now the team certain to finish behind Belgium. Wales were certain of reaching the play-offs through Nations League, but a good result in their final group game might give them a chance to be among the seeded teams in it, while through the Nations League that would not have been possible.

Ivory Coast One Points Away From Next Round

Ivory Coast are inching closer to qualifying for the final qualifying round in the African qualifiers. Eric Bailly did not have to play against Mozambique as Ivory Coast won comfortably 3-0. This means that they now have to at least get a draw in the final group stage match against Cameroon. If they do so, they will be one of the 10 teams which will fight for the five places in Qatar next March.