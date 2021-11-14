Man United News: Zidane Rumours Resurface, Van De Beek Wants Out

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are currently midway through the international break and there will be another week of wait until we see the Red Devils back in action in the Premier League. But until that happens, interesting things have been happening in the past few days and not only in relation to our players featuring for their national sides. There have also been rumours surrounding the club in regards to Donny van de Beek, but also in terms of a potential new manager, if United were to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Right now, it does not seem like the club officials are yet ready to make such a move, as the Norwegian manager has managed to stay in the job even after some really poor results this season. Here is what you need to know.

Donny Van De Beek Wants To Leave In January

There has been a lot of talk about Donny van de Beek in the media recently and it is no wonder. The Dutch midfielder arrived at Old Trafford in the late summer of 2020 and since has made 41 appearances for the club. However, in those 41 matches, he accumulated mere 1610 minutes on the pitch, showing just how rarely and how little he was used by Solskjaer. All of that pointed to a simple question – Why were Man United signing the former Ajax midfielder in the first place?

While we do not find out the answer to that question, Fabrizio Romano has been talking recently about the Dutchman. The transfer market expert said that Van de Beek loves the club and is a professional, but that as things stand now, he wants to leave the club. Romano said that if the situation continues with Solskjaer as manager, not trusting or playing him, he expects Van de Beek to leave the club in the January transfer window. All of that makes sense from the player’s point of view, as he has been far behind other midfielders in the pecking order, without getting a proper chance to prove himself.

Man United Hopeful Of Zidane

Interesting reports resurfaced this weekend from Duncan Castles and the Sunday Times. They should definitely be looked at with uncertainty, but according to the source, Manchester United’s hierarchy are hopeful that Zinedine Zidane’s close relationships with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane can help to convince him to join the club. Ultimately, the legendary Frenchman already worked with the two at Real Madrid, winning three Champions League trophies with them in his team. Another interesting prospect could be possibly working with Paul Pogba, his fellow countryman, but it is still far away as a possibility. Some reports suggest Zidane is not in a hurry to return to the management as he is enjoying life, as well as the fact that if he was to get to a new club, he would not do it midway through the season, without the pre-season with the team. Maybe that is why Man United are holding out on Solskjaer and still not sacking him…