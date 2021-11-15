What Awaits Manchester United Until The End Of 2021?

Embed from Getty Images

The year of 2021 is slowly getting past us, as we are approaching the 2022 and so far this year, Manchester United have done some good and some bad things. On the positive, the team improved on 2020, especially in the first part of the year, showing more on the pitch and finishing the season in the Premier League as runners-up, as well as in Europa League. But the negatives are also clear – this past season was the fourth in a row in which there was no silverware won, there was a European final we failed to win in and the start to the new campaign has been far from ideal, despite the big spending during the summer transfer window.

But until we see whether United are in for more rocky ride or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring the Red Devils to calmer waters, we should first take a look at what awaits this team between now and the end of 2021. Our players are still on international break and there are five days until we get to play Watford in the Premier League.

Three More Matches In November

It all starts with Watford at Vicarage Road, when Man United will try to get back to their winning ways as soon as possible, especially after losing 2-0 to Manchester City just before this international break. Two more matches will follow that one during this month, as Man United will have two more games away from home. First, they will go to Spain and face Villarreal next Tuesday in the Champions League. That clash could be crucial for reaching the top spot in the group, before a big challenge awaits in the Premier League again. This time, Chelsea will be hosting Man United, as European champions want to continue their fine season and keep their nice lead at the top of the championship.

Eight Games In December – Let The Madness Begin

Things are not going to get much easier after that Chelsea game, as only few days later, Arsenal will be coming to Old Trafford. It seems that they are not that poor Arsenal side they were last season and they will pose a challenge for sure. But what is especially important to mention here is that Man United will play eight matches in the final month of the year.

This will be a gruelling time for the team. After Arsenal, Crystal Palace will also arrive at Old Trafford, as well as Young Boys. Then Man United will face the bottom-placed Norwich City in the league, and all of these matches will only come just in the first 11 days of December, showing just how crazy the scheduling is for the English sides.

Man United will then approach the festive period. Brentford away will come on 14 December, before Brighton come to Manchester four days later. Day after the Boxing Day, Man United will go to Newcastle, before they play their final match of the year, against Burnley, on 30 December. Man United have had their troubles in the past two months, but this remainder of 2021 will be as equally hard and Solskjaer’s future could depend on how well he navigates through these waters…