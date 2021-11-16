Manchester United Players On November International Duty, Part 3

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting closer to action this coming weekend. The international break is now ultimately over and the players will be starting to return to their respective clubs, before Premier League kicks in again. As we have seen yesterday, there will be plenty of matches for Man United, as they are set to play 11 matches between now and the end of 2021 – three in November and a staggering eight matches in December. But before get to talk more about those games and the match against Watford this Saturday, we have to take a closer look at how Man United players did during the international break and also how their national sides are doing in the final stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

England Score 10 Against San Marino

England have officially qualified for the World Cup. As we already knew, there were only mathematical chances of them missing out on the top spot. Poland were supposed to get an incredibly huge win over Hungary and San Marino were also supposed to beat the Three Lions. Obviously, neither of those things happened, as England thrashed the lowly San Marino 10-0 away from home! It was an incredible scoreline started by Harry Maguire, who once again scored for the national team. Maguire opened the scoring after six minutes, before Harry Kane went on to score four goals in the span of just 15 minutes. Now it just remains to be seen which Man United players will earn their place in the World Cup squad next November.

Scotland Beat Denmark

We alreadu knew in the UEFA qualifying Group F that Denmark have qualified for the World Cup and that Scotland will be in the play-offs, but it was nice to see the Scots beat Denmark 2-0 in the final match of their qualifying campaign. Scott McTominay did not feature due to injury, but nevertheless, this win means Scotland will be among the seeded teams in the draw for World Cup play-offs, due to be played in March 2022. Two wins and the World Cup would be theirs…

The Netherlands Qualify For World Cup

Another team that qualified for the World Cup are the Netherlands. Their 2-0 win over Norway clinched top spot in a very interesting Group G, where both teams and Turkey had the chances of winning the group on the final day of qualifiers. Donny van de Beek was not part of the national team setup due to not playing at Man United and this could further make him try and leave Old Trafford, in order to get playing time elsewhere, so he could feature at the greatest tournament there is.

Ivory Coast Shockingly Fail To Qualify

We will not see Eric Bailly or Amad Diallo at the next year’s World Cup! Ivory Coast lost their decisive match against Cameroon 1-0, ultimately finishing second in their group. A simple draw would have sufficed for them, but the Cameroonians won and progressed to the final stage of the African qualifiers. It is there that the 10 sides will decide which five teams will represent their continent. We know Ivory Coast will not be one of those sides…