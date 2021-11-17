Which Manchester United Players Could We Watch At The 2022 World Cup?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are finished with their duties in national sides and are returning to the club, as they are set to face Watford on Saturday in the Premier League. While we have discussed all that awaits Man United players in the remainder of the 2021 – and that is 11 matches in all competitions – we are still not completely done with the talk about the national teams and, more importantly, the World Cup. This past night, there were important games in the South American qualifiers, thanks to which Argentina became the latest national team to qualify for the finals next year.

That means there are now 13 teams qualified for Qatar 2022 and 19 more are set to be decided during 2022. That is why we are looking at which Man United players might play at the next year’s World Cup.

They Already Qualified

From the teams that already qualified, Man United have several players part of their setups. England are obviously there, with Harry Maguire the important part of it. Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw will also count on playing in Qatar, Jadon Sancho could be a real asset and Jesse Lingard will definitely want more playing time, at Old Trafford or elsewhere, in order to have a chance of being part of the final 23-man squad.

Brazil qualified as well and Fred was part of Tite’s team in these past few matches. Man United midfielder will be in a good position to be part of the team next year as well.

France qualified next, but they did not have any Man United players in these November matches due to various reasons. But they should have both Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane as part of their side at the World Cup, while Anthony Martial’s situation is not as clear. He will have to prove himself to Didier Deschamps in order to fly to Qatar.

Spain qualified last Sunday and it is already almost clear that David de Gea will be in that plane for Qatar next year, as he has been Luis Enrique’s number two in terms of goalkeepers. Unai Simon has the advantage and things do not seem likely to change in the 12 months ahead of the start of the tournament.

Netherlands also qualified, after winning their group, but they did so without Donny van de Beek. Man United midfielder has the potential to be part of Louis van Gaal’s team at the World Cup, but it seems for that to happen, he would have to leave Man United in order to get some playing time he has seriously been missing.

We Are Waiting For Them

Obviously, there are still plenty of Man United players we could see at the World Cup. In Europe, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden and Wales will all be in the play-offs and those are the sides where our players feature. Certainly, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot will be looked at the most as Portugal are not in an easy situation, but Scott McTominay, Victor Lindelof and Dylan Levitt will all have their hopes.

As for South America, the situation is not ideal for Uruguay, where Edinson Cavani will hope to play at one final World Cup in his career. They are currently in seventh place, but with just one point deficit to fourth placed Colombia. Top four teams will go to the World Cup, while the fifth will go to the Intercontinental play-off. Four more games remain for all these teams.