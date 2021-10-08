Manchester United News: Ronaldo Gets His Award, Martial Contacted By Premier League Club

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are on the international break for a while now and soon we will have the chance to take a closer look at all of them and how they fared during those matches for their national sides. But in the meantime, there are still interesting news around Man United, not necessarily linked with their national teams. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial have been in the spotlight this Friday, as there were interesting news around both of them. So let’s see what has happened today.

Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Player Of The Month

It simply had to be him! His first full month back in Manchester, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Premier League Player of the Month Award for September, after great showings in pretty much every match he played. The Portuguese was truly deserving of this award and it is his fifth such award in his career. Only Sergio Aguero, Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane have won that award more times than Cristiano. But with him playing in such a manner, he might win some more this season. In four appearances, there were three goals in just 303 minutes on the pitch. That is quite an impact from the 36-year-old.

Two Man United Players On The Ballon d’Or Shortlist

The Ballon d’Or award is returning after being scrapped for the 2020 and in 2021, there are 30 footballers on the shortlist. Part of that shortlist are two Manchester United stars – Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. The Ballon d’Or shortlist was leaked on the Internet, but it was not supposed to be announced until Monday, 29 November, when the organisers were supposed to officially announce it. Of the 30 players on this shortlist, 14 are currently in the Premier League, including the five-time winner, Cristiano Ronaldo. It will be interesting to see who will claim the award, with Robert Lewandowski among the favourites, considering he was the frontrunner to win the award in 2020.

Martial Could Go To Newcastle?

Mike Ashley has managed to successfully sell Newcastle United to a Saudi-backed consortium for around 300 million pounds and now the Magpies are ready to start spending, as their owners are worth more than any other owners of any football club in the world. Newcastle want to go on a spending spree and the media are reporting that they have made contacts over the possibility of signing Manchester United’s Anthony Martial in January. Newcastle want to get the most out of Martial’s not-so-ideal situation at Old Trafford, where there is a lot of players vying for the places in the starting XI for his positions and want to make a statement already in the upcoming transfer window. Martial’s form in recent seasons has been far from ideal and Newcastle have already started making moves for the Frenchman. Martial’s best season at United was 2019-20 when he scored 17 Premier League goals in 32 appearances. However, last term, there were only four goals in 22 matches, while this season he has one goal in seven apperaances across all competitions. Newcastle will test the Red Devils…