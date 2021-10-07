Manchester United Players On International Duty This October

Embed from Getty Images

Another international break is underway. After not so great results in September, the Manchester United squad is now dispersed all around the world, as many of them are getting ready to play for their national sides. There is a total of 16 Manchester United players called up for the October matches, across three continents.

This is a complete guide of which players will be in action and where, as there will be those fighting for the Nations League trophy, but also for the spots at the 2022 World Cup, some through UEFA qualifiers and some through CONMEBOL and CAF qualifiers. Here is everything you need to know.

England – Three Call-Ups

As always, we will start with England, who are going to be without one important player this month – Harry Maguire. Man United captain is injured and will not be able to help the team, but Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard have been called up and will be part of the team ready to face Andorra on Saturday and Hungary on Tuesday.

France – Another Trio In The Team

France is the second of the three national teams that will feature three Man United players in this international window. Anthony Martial returns to the national team again, which makes him part of the squad in which Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane have been very important players. France will face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League semifinal and could play in the final as well this weekend, should they progress. Our boys could be returning to Manchester with a trophy next week…

Portugal – Cristiano Leads The Three Devils

Portugal are top of their group and will want to stay there when they face Luxembourg on Tuesday. Before that, they will play Qatar in a friendly match on Saturday, which means Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot will not have too many challenges ahead this coming week.

Scotland – McTominay Returns

Scott McTominay had to miss out on the last international break, but he is now back in the Scotland national team. They will face Israel and Faroe Islands in Group F, where they are currently occupying the second place. These two matches could propel them to getting into World Cup play-offs.

Spain – David De Gea

Spain have already faced Italy in the Nations League semifinal and won 2-1 at San Siro, but David de Gea once again did not feature, as Unai Simon remains Luis Enrique first choice. Spain will fight for the trophy against Belgium or France.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof will once again captain Sweden for their World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Greece. Two wins would get them back to the top spot in a group with Spain…

Wales – Dylan Levitt

It seems that Dylan Levitt, Man United’s player on loan at Dundee United, cannot miss out on the place in the national team. He will be part of the setup which will see Wales face Czech Republic and Estonia.

Brazil – Fred

Fred is back in Brazil’s team for the South American qualifiers, where Brazil have all wins so far. Venezuela and Colombia will be their next tests, before facing Cavani’s Uruguay on Friday.

Uruguay – Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani is also part of CONMEBOL matches and he will have interesting opponents as well – Colombia on Friday and Argentina on Monday. After that, Friday clash with Brazil will pit Cavani against Fred.

Ivory Coast – Eric Bailly

And finally Eric Bailly. Amad Diallo is injured and thus not part of the Ivory Coast team, but Bailly should feature in their two matches against Malawi, first away and then at home.