Manchester United Players During October International Break, Part 1

Manchester United have been in action in the past few days for their international sides. We are at the halfway point of the October international break, so here is the look at how Man United players fared so far.

De Gea Does Not Feature

Spain were first in international action this week and David de Gea’s side managed to get a big 2-1 win at San Siro against Italy, beating the European champions for the spot in the Nations League final. However, De Gea was not in goal for Spain, as Unai Simon remains Luis Enrique’s first choice goalkeeper.

France Win Nations League Semifinal

On Thursday, it was time for the second Nations League semifinal and in a spectacular match, France defeated Belgium 3-2. Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane played full 90 minutes for the winning team, while Anthony Martial remained on the bench for the entire match. Pogba had a good game in midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot, while Varane was part of the back three which conceded twice in three minutes during first half.

Fred Remains On The Bench

Brazil have continued their perfect start to the qualifiers, as they are now halfway through the CONMEBOL qualifiers with nine wins in nine matches. Brazil this time defeated Venezuela 3-1 away from home, to extend their lead over Argentina to eight points. However, Fred sat out the match on the bench.

Cavani Goalless

At the same time, Uruguay were hosting Colombia, but they failed to score in this match, getting a 0-0 draw in the process. Edinson Cavani did not start this match, but he came on at half-time instead of Luis Suarez and in those 45 minutes had just one attempt off target.

Portugal Beat Qatar

While almost all teams were playing their World Cup qualifiers, Portugal had to play a friendly match against Qatar. They won easily 3-0 and all three Man United players featured. Cristiano Ronaldo played 45 minutes and scored the goal in the first half, while Diogo Dalot played full 90 minutes at right-back. That will serve him well in terms of his match fitness, while Bruno Fernandes did not have to play too much, entering the game with 19 minutes to go. Bruno even managed to hit the woodwork in the dying minutes of the game.

Lindelof Skips The Win

Sweden defeated Kosovo 3-0 without much troubles, but it was interesting to see that Victor Lindelof was not part of the matchday squad for this one. The Swedish captain was left out, but his team won comfortably.

McTominay For The Win

Incredible match was seen in Scotland, where Israel had a 2-1 lead at half-time, but ultimately lost at the hands of Scott McTominay. The Manchester United midfielder scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time, to hand Scotland important three points and get them closer to World Cup play-offs.

Sancho Plays In Big England Win

And finally – England. The Three Lions won 5-0 away in Andorra, with goals from Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish. Looking at Man United players, only Jadon Sancho started, featuring for 72 minutes. He had a good game, while Jesse Lingard came for the final 17 minutes instead of Mason Mount. Luke Shaw did not play against the lowly Andorra.