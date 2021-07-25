Manchester United Transfer News: Devils Want Another Centre-Back?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting closer and closer to signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. The Real Madrid centre-back wants to sign a contract with Red Devils and it is understood he already has a deal with Man United for a move to Old Trafford, but now it is all about the two clubs finding an agreement.

Varane is one of the players that are the great wishes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it seems like his second important transfer will be done positively for United, as Jadon Sancho has already arrived from Borussia Dortmund. There are today still going on the rumours about how close Varane is to becoming our player.

Certain media outlets are suggesting Varane only wants to sign for United despite the fact there are no other clubs in the race to sign him and others are speculating what kind of agreement wil United and Madrid find in regards to the transfer fee. For what is worth, it seems like a matter of days before Varane becomes Man United player. But before that happens, what are the other news surrounding the club?

Man United Want Another Defender?

There was a lot of talk about Varane being the possible partner for Harry Maguire in the centre of the back four if he comes from Real Madrid, but now Daily Mail are reporting Man United are preparing a move for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. This media talk states that in addition to Varane, United would want to get another centre-back and have three great options in that position. Daily Mail say Kounde’s potential and versatility fits the criteria for the young type of player Solskjaer is looking to add to his squad.

However, this move would not make any sense. There is no real reason why United would go after two centre-backs in the same transfer window and spend big on them, when they have other positions to improve as well. This report seems more of trying to make a transfer rumour out of thin air, as Kounde was being linked with a move to Chelsea. What United could actually do after signing Varane, once that happens, is searching for improvements for their team in other positions. There were numerous talks of Kieran Trippier to sign for right-back position from Atletico Madrid and also a central midfielder, in order to improve the spine of the team.

Dalot To Go To Milan Again?

According to media in Italy, Manchester United are intransigent in their negotiations with AC Milan for Diogo Dalot. There were reports about Rossoneri being interested in loaning him again or even signing him from Man United, but these information suggest United are not willing to make any discounts for the Serie A team. Milan are now hoping that the player’s will can help them in securing the transfer, but if Milan are to get Dalot, they will also have to pay for it. Dalot did well for Milan, especially in cup competitions and now they are in the Champions League, they might be able to spend money