Manchester United Transfer News: Devils Decide On Priorities, Two Clubs Target James

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are inching closer towards signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer and it looks like that could be a matter of hours and days when the Frenchman officially becomes our new player. But despite him being potentially the second big transfer move from Man United, after the arrival of Jadon Sancho, there is still a lot of other talk about the Devils, which is centered on potential new signings and departures, but also injruies of certain players.

Here is everything you need to know.

Goretzka Using Man United

There have been reports today about Leon Goretzka potentially being the midfielder Man United might go for this summer, but the Bayern Munich player will not be the one coming to Old Trafford. The reasoning is simple, as Samuel Luckhurst explained, as the representatives of the German midfielder are probably just using Man United as leverage to secure Goretzka an improved contract with the champions of Germany. That would make sense, as signing Goretzka is definitely not very realistic anyway, due to several factors, such as being actually interested in the player and the transfer fee which would be needed to make that happen.

Devils Prioritise Signing A Midfielder

There have been reports today about Leon Goretzka potentially being the midfielder Man United might go for this summer, but the Bayern Munich player will not be the one coming to Old Trafford. The reasoning is simple, as Samuel Luckhurst explained, as the representatives of the German midfielder are probably just using Man United as leverage to secure Goretzka an improved contract with the champions of Germany. That would make sense, as signing Goretzka is definitely not very realistic anyway, due to several factors, such as being actually interested in the player and the transfer fee which would be needed to make that happen.

James Wanted By Two Clubs

The Telegraph are reporting that Daniel James is catching the eyes of two Premier League clubs who might try to get him this summer transfer window. Those clubs are Leeds United and Brighton. They are interested, while Burnley are also there, but would probably have no chance of snapping up the Welshman due to his wages. With Jadon Sancho’s arrival, James is expected to play even less than before and him going out on loan might not be a bad idea for all sides. James had a fine EURO 2020 campaign, but that will not change his status in the squad…

Rashford And Telles Injury News

Marcus Rashford is due to have another consultation this week before undergoing an operation to repair a torn muscle in his left shoulder, The Telegraph are reporting. Rashford wanted to end his problems in the shoulder, even though he managed to play with them quite a lot in the previous months. This surgery could keep him out of the team for two or three months and it is a decision he needs time to make a decision about.

Also, Alex Telles is another player expected to miss the start of the season, due to an injury he recently suffered, meaning the Brazilian full-back will miss the final stages of pre-season.