Solskjaer Signs New Contract At Manchester United

Big news are coming at Old Trafford these days. After the official announcement of Jadon Sancho’s arrival at Manchester United, there is another important one coming in now – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new three-year deal contract with the Red Devils. Solskjaer’s new contract with Man United also has an option for an extra year, if things go well in the process. This new deal should provide stability to the team and the club, with the Norwegian manager continuing his work. He managed to stabilise the team after many managers were coming in and quickly getting sacked following radical changes in the way the team was built and the team was supposed to play. However, Solskjaer is also yet to win the trophy with Man United, after failing to do so since taking over from Jose Mourinho.

What Solskjaer’s New Contract Means For Man United?

Ed Woodward made the announcement of this new contract and he said that Solskjaer and his staff have managed to put the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch from this team. He also suggested that the team’s results have become increasingly visible over the past two years and that everyone at the club is hope for this team to continue developing in such manner. Obviously, Solskjaer himself was delighted after signing new contract, saying once again he loves the club and believes in this project, also praising the coaching team he has at his disposal.

What this means now for Manchester United? Well, Solskjaer was the man that was brought in to steady the ship after a turbulent time under Jose Mourinho, but also with Louis van Gaal in mind, as the two managers were getting this team in opposite directions. Now Solskjaer brought that direction without the need to constantly change philosophies of the way the team plays. Solskjaer’s new contract also means there will be even more pressure on him to deliver some trophies. He has had a few years at the club improving this team, but the 2021-22 should bring a trophy to Old Trafford at last in order to make everyone believe he is the right person to bring this club forward. It is all fine and well that United are slowly improving on the pitch, but this club deserves much more than that, especially if we remember where the club was prior to 2013.

Tahith Chong Leaves On Loan

There has been a lot of talk about certain Man United players possibly being loaned out. Alex Telles was catching the attention in Serie A, as Inter and Roma were interested, but those deals look quite unrealistic. Brandon Williams was a possibility to leave to clubs such as Southampton, but now one player is actually leaving. Tahith Chong has officially joined up with Birmingham City for his season-long loan at the Championship club. The winger will get his chance to prove his worth at an interesting level, considering the Championship is quite a different league to those he had the chance to play in, in the Bundesliga and Belgium’s Jupiler league.