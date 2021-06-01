Manchester United Transfer News: Unrealistic Targets, New Sagas And Our Ideas

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are ahead of a really important summer. It is 1 June and there are exactly three months before the summer transfer window ends. That leaves us with a quarter of the year to get the job done and make Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s team as best as it can possibly be. As we have already seen, Man United did make improvements in the 2020-21 campaign, but that was not enough to say that season was a successful one. It ended without a single trophy, for the fourth year in a row, and it is time to improve the overall quality and squad depth, but also for Solskjaer to evolve his tactical ideas if this team is to truly prosper.

Among all of this, there has been a lot of transfer talk and certainly more of it is yet to come. So we took a look at some of the transfer stories being mentioned with Man United in the centre of attention, but we also looked at some players Man United could have looked towards before it is too late.

Raphael Varane Is Not A Realistic Target

Raphael Varane was a player that was in the past year mentioned as a possible target for Man United. That was mostly coming from unreliable sources, claiming that the Real Madrid centre-back and world champion with France will want to make changes in his career and leave Spain. But that transfer story is hardly going to be realistic for Man United this summer. While it is true Real Madrid could do with the reported 60 million pounds they could ask for in order to bring in much needed cash during these crisis years, it is probably not going to happen. The main reason for that is the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti instead of Zinedine Zidane. Ancelotti is great at steering the ship into calmer waters and drastic changes in his Real Madrid team are not to be expected.

New But Old Sagas

There could still be some ‘good old stories’ around Man United this summer. One of them is Jadon Sancho, whom the Devils want to sign ever since last summer. But that is not going to be easy at all, as Borussia Dortmund would be willing to accept a fee of 82 million pounds. That might be less than what they wanted last summer, but it is still a huge blow for any club, especially in this COVID-19 era where clubs are losing more money. Also, another saga could be that of Paul Pogba’s future, which is a story which happens every summer. Our bet would be that this is not the ideal summer for the Frenchman to make a move elsewhere…

Our Idea – Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma is one of the players being less mentioned in the media, but also the player that definitely deserves paise. Brighton midfielder and Mali international has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United and reportedly, Brighton would want more than 40 million pounds to sell him.

But he is the player that might be worth going after, especially as Man United need such a combative midfielder which also has some better positional awareness without the ball. Liverpool were mentioned as favourites to get him, but Man United should at least take a closer look at him. The Devils are in need of a stronger central midfield.