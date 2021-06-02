Manchester United PFA Awards Nominees: Bruno Fernandes And Mason Greenwood

Embed from Getty Images

Two Manchester United players have been nominated for two different accolades ahead of the Profesional Footballers’ Association Awards 2021.

Bruno Fernandes has been nominated for the six-man shortlist for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, while Mason Greenwood has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year. These two players have shown throughout the season just how much quality performances they were able to deliver to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and we will look at their chances of winning these awards.

Bruno Fernandes Deserved His Nomination

It is interesting to see that among six nominated players for the Players’ Player of the Year award, four of them are from champions Manchester City. In fact, only Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane are non-Man City players among nominees. The remaining four players are Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden.

Bruno Fernandes played a really good Premier League campaign, with 18 goals and 12 assists in 37 appearances. Man United’s number 10 made 35 starts and had spent 3110 minutes on the pitch this season. However great Fernandes has been, we have to point out that his numbers are hugely affected by the penalties he scored this season.

From his 18 goals, nine came from the spot, with the other nine coming from open play. Fernandes was very valuable in regards to taking all the penalties and scoring them with ease, but it is fair to say that him being among the six nominees is a good decision.

So who would be the best player of the season? Despite Man City winning the title, that should still probably be Harry Kane, the best goalscorer and the player with the most assists in the Premier League this season. Tottenham’s star was simply brilliant and he should be the one getting the award, despite Spurs not having a great season.

Mason Greenwood Has Had A Great Campaign

It is a more interesting situation among the nominees for the Young Player of the Year. Mason Greenwood finds himself in the company of Phil Foden of Manchester City, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, Declan Rice of West Ham, Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Mason Mount of Chelsea.

Greenwood finished his campaign with 21 starts and another 10 substitute appearances, amounting to 1826 minutes on the pitch. He scored seven goals and added two assists in the Premier League, which is definitely enough for him to be in this conversation for the best young player of the year. However, it is hard seeing him actually get the award, because the campaign Phil Foden has had should be enough for him to get the award. Foden’s amazing campaign was enough to get him a nomination for the Players’ Player of the Year award, which says a lot in itself.

Despite the final decision, this season was a really good one for Greenwood, who got a lot of playing time to earn experience and improve himself. Next season, those chances to shine might come even more often, especially if United do not get enough new players in centre-forward and right-wing positions.