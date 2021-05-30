Manchester United 2020-21 Season: Five Lowest Moments Of The Campaign

http://gty.im/1320215216

Manchester United have finished their season and the team is now on their much needed rest. A hectic campaign with matches coming up in quick succession as never seen before was far from easy on any team and Manchester United finished it as runners-up in the Premier League and Europa League, while their campaigns in FA Cup and League Cup ended in the quarterfinal and semifinal respectively. We had seen some really high moments of the season happen to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but there were also some low points. United made progress this year, but it is tough saying the season was a real success. So here are the five low points of our 2020-21 season.

The 6-1 Thrashing At Old Trafford

Well, we have to start here. The season was just couple of weeks old and there was already a huge disappointment. Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham came to Old Trafford and United got an early lead after just two minutes, through Bruno Fernandes. But Anthony Martial’s straight red card changed everything and Tottenham thrashed United at their own turf 6-1, making it a memorable debacle for Solskjaer’s side. The goals came from Ndombele, Son, Kane and Aurier in such succession that after seven minutes of play Spurs already made a turnaround to lead 2-1 and it was 4-1 before half-time.

Home Defeat To Arsenal

Early October got us a loss at home to Spurs, early November a home loss to Arsenal. It was not a huge win in terms of goals, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal from the spot. But it was the third loss at Old Trafford for Man United from just four home games in the Premier League played thus far. During that time, only Chelsea were stopped with a 0-0 draw, meaning by early November, United had won one point from four home games, scoring mere two goals and conceding 10. That was far from making progress…

Shocking Loss In Istanbul

While the Premier League start was poor, the Champions League start was brilliant. Wins against PSg 2-1 and Leipzig 5-0 in the opening rounds were not only setting United on a pace for reaching the knockout rounds of the competition, but also on a path to win the group. But they finished third and all of that started with a shockingly poor 2-1 loss in Istanbul to Basaksehir. Man United’s incredibly poor defending was on display that night and United missed those three points to progress from the group.

Champions League Exit In Germany

Manchester United had set themselves on a path in Champions League where those opening wins were now not enough. After a loss to PSG 3-1 at Old Trafford, United were not allowed to lose in Germany. But lose they did to a RB Leipzig side which just months ago reached the semifinal of the Champions League. Fernandes scored a penalty with 10 minutes to go and Konate scored an own goal two minutes later, but that was enough only for a 3-2 loss which meant Man United are to continue their campaign in Europa League.

Europa League Final Loss To Finish Off The Campaign

Right there and then everyone started saying Man United are among favourites to win the Europa League and that it could be their best chance of winning some silverware this season. That was completely true, but Man United were unable to deliver, as they fell on the final hurdle. Solskjaer’s team lost to Villarreal after a prolonged penalty shoot-out, to finish off the campaign with a disappointing result…