Manchester United Season Ending Review: Diogo Dalot And Amad Diallo

We are getting deeper and deeper into the Manchester United squad with the season ending reviews and now there are those players which did not feature much for the Devils or were even sent out on loan. But we will still look at their respective seasons, putting Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo together. The Portuguese full-back was the one which spent the preview campaign away from Old Trafford, while the Ivory Coast international was getting more and more minutes as the season was passing by. Let’s see how they fared this past year and what they could bring next season.

Diogo Dalot – A Good Loan To AC Milan

Diogo Dalot was one of those players brought in by Jose Mourinho while he was still at the club, which never really succeeded or which never really showed what they can do. It was not a surprise to see Dalot sent out on loan and he got his chance to prove himself at Milan. A good, emerging side is being built at San Siro, which managed to return to Champions League football after a long wait. And Dalot featured in 33 matches for Milan, which is a really good number considering he was a loaned player. Those players always have to prove themselves even more.

Dalot made 21 Serie A appearances and featured in all 10 of Milan’s games in Europa League. He played in both matches against Man United in the competition as well, while in Serie A, he got the most playing time in the second half of the season. Dalot scored two goals and made three assists in this past season, doing very well on the defensive front, pressuring opponents well, winning the ball back and so on. Basically, his defensive part of the game seemed more convincing than the attacking one. This was a good loan for him and let’s see what Man United plan to do with him next. He might offer more depth at full-back positions.

Amad Diallo – Arrived In January, Already Made An Impression

Manchester United signed Amad Diallo from Atalanta last summer, but with the deal made to come through with the start of 2021, meaning Ivory Coast international arrived at Old Trafford in January. The 18-year-old winger from Abidjan even made one appearance each in Serie A and Champions League for Atalanta, but it is at United where he got the chance. He made eight appearances already, after just becoming part of the squad and he managed to get his first goal (in Europa League) and first assist (in Premier League). But Diallo was also given his chance for the reserves team in Premier League team and it is there he gave a strong signal to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer it would be wasting his potential there – he scored four and assisted three goals in just three full games there. Solskjaer had seen him get some playing time and he was immediately part of the seniore team, especially as United’s problems with injuries started piling up. This was a good start for the youngster and let’s see what will next season bring from him…