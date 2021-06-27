Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Devils Want Camavinga And Pogba To Stay

Embed from Getty Images

The summer is getting hotter. While some Manchester United players are in the midst of the fight for the European championship crown, there is plenty of talk regarding Red Devils in terms of transfer business. We are getting closer to 1 July, the day when the transfer window officially starts and when the clubs will be officially releasing many players once their contracts expire. Man United are another club in a long line of them which will be expected to do plenty of business this summer and the Jadon Sancho saga has been swirling around media ever since June started.

But that story is an old one. After a whole last summer of the media talk that United want to sign Borussia Dortmund star, now it is getting closer to the point where it actually seems as if United are going to make it. Many reports have been there saying in the past 48 hours that Man United are now truly close to landing Sancho, as there are just details left to sort out. Apparently, all three sides of this deal are looking in the same direction and United will very soon be getting the right winger they wanted for so long. But what about other areas of the pitch?

Here are some of the latest news.

Man United Express Interest In Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United have officially expressed interest in Eduardo Camavinga, the talented Rennes midfielder. According to Mohamed Bouhafsi, editor of the RMC Sport, the Red Devils have told his club they are interested in the player and apparently, they are set to meet with Camavinga’s entourage next week. Man United will do so in order to try and convince him to come to Old Trafford and join an interesting side that wants to keep growing and evolving. However, there could be problems in regards to signing Camavinga, as it is already obvious this should be a really big offer made to the player. Camavinga is getting into the final year of his contract, which means Rennes are eager to sell him, but then the player will have more offers to choose from. And the midfielder is waiting for one specifically – from Paris Saint-Germain. According to the same source, Camavinga’s priority is moving to PSG, as he would like to stay in France and continue improving there. Camavinga will turn 19 in November and he has already made three caps for France senior national team.

Pogba Closer To Staying

According to Fabrizio Romano and his always good sources, Paul Pogba has not received any offers this summer and the player is much closer to staying at Old Trafford. Despite Mino Raiola’s comments last January that this summer might be the best timing to move Pogba on, it looks like such proposition now seems unrealistic. The problem Man United now have is that Pogba is entering the final year of his contract. If they do not want to lose their most expensive signing ever on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, they will have to tie him up with a new contract which, knowing Raiola’s negotiations tactics, will have to be even bigger than the current one. It is not an ideal position Man United are currently in.