Which Manchester United Players Remain At EURO 2020 And Who Could Go All The Way?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have had a lot of players at the current European Championship, as 24 sides have fought in the group stages. But now that stage is over and we already know the final 16 teams which will fight for the big trophy. You had the opportunity to find out how all of our players fared so far at the tournament, looking at all three rounds of matches respectively, but now it is time for a look at the bracket. Here is everything you need to know in regards to which Man United players remain at the tournament and who their rivals will be in the first knockout round. Many of them will want to reach the grand final, but let’s see who has the best chances of making that happen.

We are taking look at the matches the way they appear in the bracket, meaning matches 1 and 2 will make up the first quarterfinal and so on.

Belgium vs Portugal – Fernandes And Dalot Hope For The Best

This will be far from an easy match for Portugal, but Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot will hope to be of big help. The full-back might even start, as Portugal have problems in terms of Nelson Semedo being injured and Joao Cancelo not even part of the squad, as he is missing the tournament due to coronavirus. Fernandes might start on the bench, considering head coach Fernando Santos seems to be looking for other options. It is a strong pairing in which Belgium will be slight favourites.

Italy vs Austria – No Man United Players To Feature

France vs Switzerland – Pogba To Continue Shining

The game in Bucharest next Monday will be an interesting one, as France will be expected to easily dispatch the Swiss. But their performances against Hungary and Portugal were far from perfect. The same could not be said of Paul Pogba who has been shining for France so far and we hope to see him in the quarterfinals next. But their rivals in that stage might be more interesting…

Croatia vs Spain – De Gea On The Bench

That would be either Croatia or Spain. This is a match where David de Gea could feature, but is not expected to play. Unai Simon is Luis Enrique’s first choice for months now and De Gea will probably sit this one out as well. Croatia vs Spain should be a really interesting tie!

Sweden vs Ukraine – Lindelof To Lead

Sweden topped Group E and they got their prize for it – an easier match in the round of 16. They will be playing Ukraine, the third-placed team from the weakest group at the tournament, finishing behind the Netherlands and Austria. It might not be that easy for Sweden, but led by Victor Lindelof at centre-back, they will definitely feel confident they can reach the final eight.

England vs Germany – The One We All Wait For

There they would have a tough job, coming up against England or Germany. This cracker at the Wembley is what we are all waiting for. We will have to see which Man United players will feature. Harry Maguire will be expected to start, there is still a lot of time before the game, while Marcus Rashford might start on the bench again. Beat the Germans and path to the semis will be much clearer.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic – No Man United Players To Feature

Wales vs Denmark – Let’s Go James!

Daniel James and Dylan Levitt might be part of the Wales team which will kick off the knockout stages at this tournament. Their rival is a really interesting Denmark side and it will be far from easy for the Euro 2016 semifinalists. But they will try to make the most out of this opportunity. After all, Denmark is a much better opponent to have than a side like France, which is what the third-placed team in their group (Switzerland) got.